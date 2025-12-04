Knicks Make Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Decision Amid Discussion With Bucks on Future – Reports

It’s happening again. The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo stand on ice. Shams Charania presumes a decision around his future will be made in the coming few weeks. The one team that comes to mind is the New York Knicks. The Big Apple made offers in the summer to acquire the two-time MVP. That window has opened again, probing the thought of Antetokounmpo finally being a Knick.

However, the franchise isn’t looking to make that major addition at this moment. The Knicks currently sit at 14-7, just 2.5 games behind the number one seed. According to Ian Begley, the Knicks like the current group. Likewise, another Knicks insider reported the team’s detachment from wanting Giannis Antetokounmpo in New York.

“The Knicks are not expected to pursue Giannis here,” said SiriusXM’s CP “The Franchise”. “I’d consider a deal highly unlikely at this moment. Things can change, but right now, they’re not actively pursuing him”.

This goes right back to why fix something that’s not broken. The New York Knicks look slated to make a deep playoff run, led by Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 27.6 points per game. Their roster is filled with high-profile names who complement each other. Furthermore, under new head coach Mike Brown, the team has shown stark improvements.

Notably, they have the third-best offense in the league, surpassing their past season’s offensive rating of 117.3. And with just 3 losses in their last 10 games, the Knicks are really beginning to click. Adding a phenom like Giannis Antetokounmpo sounds enticing, but would need Brown to change his schemes around completely.

That’s aside from the fact that the Knicks would have to send valuable assets to the Bucks even to facilitate a trade for the two-time MVP. Doubts have already been cast about Antetokounmpo and Brunson’s fit together since they both need the ball. The Knicks don’t seem to want to test that theory following their emphatic start to the season.

The Knicks aren’t looking for any change

Giannis Antetokounmpo would have been a big splash that resonates with New York. He’s one of the top performers in the NBA with a massive following. Those are ingredients essential in one of the biggest markets. But the Knicks aren’t keen on changing their roster’s profile, even if it is a necessary change.

Notably, yesterday was a dramatic day for the NBA. The Clippers sent legendary point guard Chris Paul home from Atlanta. The Knicks were instantly linked to the ostracized PG since they need a backup floor general. Nobody aside from Brunson averages 5 assists on the team.

Josh Hart has shown some of his playmaking acumen, playing primarily for the second unit. But having an established facilitator would allow the forward to be more aggressive. Still, even though it makes sense, Ian Begley reported that it’s unlikely for the Knicks to make a move for the veteran point guard.

Internally, there seems to be a lot of trust in the Knicks’ current infrastructure. The East isn’t the same as it was last season. It’s an open conference with the Knicks seen as one of the favorites to be the last one standing. CP3 could aid with his leadership and game sense. But at this time, the Knicks are prioritizing growth with the current roster rather than shifting the dynamics.

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, his right calf injury might sideline him for a while. In those weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks must find their groove as they did tonight against the Detroit Pistons, with or without Antetokounmpo. A spell of good results after their latest seven-game rut might win back Antetokounmpo’s loyalty.

And at this point, with no real draft assets for the future, the Bucks have to make it work. If they don’t, there will be several teams, if not the Knicks, who will look to sweep the Greek Freak away.