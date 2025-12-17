Knicks’ NBA Cup Banner Decision Leaves Lakers, Bucks in Awkward Position

The New York Knicks finally have some silverware to add to their collection. After 52 years, the Big Apple got its hands on the NBA Cup trophy, defeating the San Antonio Spurs with a fourth-quarter comeback. With their passionate fanbase, you can imagine the delirium that will take place at Madison Square Garden when that banner goes up. Oh, but wait, the Knicks aren’t going to do that.

According to Shams Charania, the Knicks are going to break the NBA Cup tradition of immortalizing their December victory.

“The New York Knicks will not raise an NBA Cup championship banner at Madison Square Garden, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers and Bucks raised banners for NBA Cup titles over the last two years,” Charania reported on X.

They aren’t the first team wanting to do this. Notably, the Lakers weren’t planning on having a banner for their NBA Cup win. However, as inaugural champions, the league pushed for the Purple and Gold to celebrate the tournament win. The Bucks followed suit. The Knicks opting not to do so does create an awkward situation. It’s possible the teams eventually take it down.

It’s not that the Knicks don’t value the accomplishment. They still want their fans to take it all in. Charania revealed the team will celebrate the win at Madison Square Garden. The decision about the banner could be a psychological cue. They don’t want to take this win for granted. They didn’t technically outlast all of the teams in the NBA. But the Knicks know the bigger picture lies far ahead, and there’s a lot of work still to be done.

The New York Knicks won’t risk complacency

The Knicks showed the grit of a championship game to win the NBA Cup final. They limited the Spurs to just 19 points in the fourth quarter, responding with a dramatic fightback. However, even a brief celebration that replicates a championship sensation could see teams loosen up. It’s validation.

‘At least we ended the season with something’. The Knicks just made it to the Conference Finals last season. They know it takes every last drop of desperation to be the last one standing. They don’t want to feel satisfied when the regular season isn’t even halfway done.

The Knicks look every bit like title contenders. They are currently the second seed in the NBA. The Knicks are 8-5 against teams above .500. Their offseason additions have contributed largely to their roaring start. Mike Brown has polished the offense. The Knicks have six players averaging double-digits in points. They also rank third for most points per game, at 121.

The Knicks don’t have the most intimidating names on defense. But they are still beating their opponents by an average of 8.8 points. With the depth they acquired this offseason, Brown has done a splendid job with the rotations depending upon the situations. By all means, the Knicks will feel they have enough this season to cross that ECF barrier. The East powerhouses are relatively weak. The Knicks have looked outstanding to begin this season. As impressive as their NBA Cup conquest was, the team wouldn’t have to lighten up in the middle of the season.

There’s only one banner they will accept, which reads NBA champion.