Knicks Owner Auctions Off NBA Finals Celebrity Row Tickets for Game 3 to Support Special Cause

The basic “get-in” prices for Game 3 are hovering around $4,100 to $4,200 just to sit in the upper nosebleed sections. Reports confirmed that two courtside seats fetch close to $600,000. But James Dolan has now used those apparent seats for a greater good with the foundation that has impacted the lives of over 480,000 people.

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“Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (“MSG Sports”) announced today that the New York Knicks will auction off two Celebrity Row seats to benefit the Garden of Dreams Foundation for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.” The fundraiser for the same will begin on Thursday, June 4 at Noon, and the foundation that was set up in 2006 has been working closely with the MSG Family of Companies. In fact, the Foundation has tied to 30 partner organizations throughout the tri-state area. This includes the hospitals, wish organizations, and other foundations that actively help children who are facing challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness, and foster care.

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“The Garden of Dreams Foundation is the most important work that we do at the Madison Square Garden Family of Companies, and we are proud that this Foundation has made a lasting impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of youth across the tri-state area,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO, MSG Sports. “Offering Celebrity Row seats for the NBA Finals at The Garden presents an unforgettable opportunity for fans, while supporting an organization that truly changes lives for the better.”

The press release highlights how the Knicks and MSG Sports are actively attempting to push back against the “wealthy elites only” narrative. Apart from the fundraiser, last week the Knicks also announced they are donating 250 free tickets per home game directly to underprivileged youth via the Garden of Dreams Foundation. They are ensuring a section of the arena remains populated by real, passionate local kids rather than just corporate executives.

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“We are proud to create meaningful, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for underprivileged youth in our local communities,” said Rich Constable, the executive vice president and global head of government affairs and social impact at MSG Entertainment. “Making sure underserved youth are part of the Knicks Finals run is extremely important to the Knicks, ensuring the next generation of fans gets to be part of the story.”

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The Knicks help MSG rake in millions

New York has won 11 consecutive playoff games after falling into a 2-1 series deficit at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the postseason. Their average final margin is 23.8 points per game across that span, and it is the highest point differential for any team over an 11-game stretch in the regular season or playoffs in NBA history. This run has also had a positive impact on the fans who have been waiting for the Finals appearance since the last 27-years.

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In fact, the mayor’s office announced that the Knicks’ playoff run is expected to generate up to $832 million for multiple businesses in the city, now that they have reached the NBA finals. have reportedly generated about $195 million in ticket sales, food, drinks, merchandise, travel, and hotel bookings during the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs. MSG is also projected to make upwards of $140 million in playoff-related revenue. The faithful can’t wait for the Finals to begin.

The Knicks’ Game 1 watch party at Madison Square Garden already sold out within an hour. So, the franchise has also listed official playoff bar takeover locations for fans looking to have the full game-day experience.