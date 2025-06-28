Knicks Owner James Dolan Urged to Take $7.5B Decision Amid Dawn Staley Coaching Rumor

Change brings discomfort. Yet, it’s the only path to rebirth. The New York Knicks have long searched for a spark to end a championship drought stretching back to the 70s. Owner James Dolan’s decision to appoint Tom Thibodeau in 2020 felt like the first turn. Signing Jalen Brunson in 2022 pushed the wheel forward. Hopes rose as the city dared to believe. But in 2025, the journey stalled once again, and with it, another dream collapsed under the weight of expectation.

The Knicks’ 2024–25 season closed with heartbreak in the Eastern Conference Finals. Their spirited playoff journey included a statement win over the reigning champion Boston Celtics. Yet, the dream ended in Indiana. The Knicks parted ways with Tom Thibodeau despite his 61% win season. But looking at the system in the Knicks, doesn’t it feel stale? Like someone dragging a ragged antique piece around until it falls apart.

Thus, after the LA Lakers’ record-setting $10 billion sale, questions are swirling around the true worth of the Knicks. Meanwhile, Boyar Value Group, an investor in Madison Square Garden Sports, claims the current structure is costing billions. With the Knicks bundled alongside the Rangers, Boyar is urging James Dolan to rethink it all. Whether that means a split or a full sale, they believe the franchise deserves more—and could fetch it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Front Office Sports reported: “The statement notes that while Forbes estimates the Knicks’ value at $7.5 billion and the Rangers’ value at $3.5 billion, MSG Sports trades at an enterprise value of $5 billion. As of Thursday morning, MSG Sports’s enterprise value was actually at more than $6 billion, perhaps due to a stock bump that can in part be attributed to enthusiasm about the team’s value after the Lakers deal.”

AD

Though the Knicks don’t own Madison Square Garden, James Dolan holds the reins through MSG Entertainment, which also oversees Radio City Music Hall. Boyar Value Group, in an open letter, reminded Dolan that spin-offs aren’t new to him. MSG Sports emerged from a 2020 spin-off, and Sphere Entertainment followed in 2023. With six Dolans on the board, Boyar made their case clear: it’s time to separate, or at least consider it.

Boyar didn’t hold back, stating Dolan “has a fiduciary duty to shareholders and he should start acting that way.” Yet, they acknowledged his foresight, adding, “The right move thus far has been not to sell the team. Look how much it appreciated in value.” Meanwhile, Dolan’s own stance is firm. When asked if he could ever walk away, he told Brunson and Hart, “No. I could pass it on, right? But I could never walk away. … These are one-of-a-kind assets.”

Well, all the sales decisions will be on the owner’s shoulders. But at the same time, Dolan has to remember that the franchise he proudly sits at the helm of is without a head coach. Tom Thibodeau is gone, and Jalen Brunson & Co. have no one to take the lead on the sidelines. Wait? Did you hear about the fresh rumors in the NBA market? A familiar name in the world of basketball has entered the scene, and it’s none other than Dawn Staley.

While James Dolan faces franchise sales requests, Dawn Staley makes her NBA rumors debut

Nearly a month has passed since the Knicks parted ways with Tom Thibodeau on June 3, yet the head coach seat remains vacant. The silence has sparked curiosity, but now an unexpected twist has emerged. According to KnicksFanTV, the franchise has reached out to Dawn Staley, South Carolina’s women’s basketball icon. If considered seriously, the move could mark a groundbreaking chapter in NBA history and for Madison Square Garden itself.

Staley, a Philadelphia native and former Virginia standout, carved a legacy as a six-time WNBA All-Star after being drafted in 1999 by the Charlotte Sting. However, her impact has deepened as a coach. With three national championships and seven Final Four appearances—five in a row—Staley has become a powerhouse on the sidelines. Still, her interest in the Knicks’ offer remains unclear, and no confirmation has surfaced regarding official talks or decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Staley’s name draws attention, the New York Knicks are continuing their search quietly but purposefully. Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown have both reportedly been invited back for second interviews, showing signs of serious contention. Micah Nori also remains in the mix as a possible fit. For now, the franchise stands at a crossroads—caught between history-making ambition and more conventional paths forward. Time is ticking, and expectations are rising.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Knicks now stand in a storm of uncertainty, with no head coach, a fractured system, and rising calls for change. While Dolan clings to legacy, voices around him demand evolution. Whether through a bold hire like Dawn Staley or a corporate shake-up, something must give. Time is not on their side. Yet sometimes, pressure is what shapes something unforgettable.