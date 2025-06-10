brand-logo
Knicks Player Makes Fierce Statement on Tom Thibodeau Amid Fresh Intel on Jason Kidd Interest

Ashmit Kumar

Jun 9, 2025

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans. This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we’ve decided to move in another direction“. With that announcement, a 5-year journey came to an end. In the aftermath of the Knicks’ elimination, it was felt that a drastic decision within the team would be taken soon. After all, the 2024-25 season was the Knicks’ best one in ages, as the team reached the Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. That was both good and bad, since the squad had a chance to make it to the Final stage, but faultered. A major reason for this firing, according to Yahoo Sports’ Vince Goodwill, was that there was a major disconnect between the coach and some of the players. However, if that was the case, then it certainly wasn’t all players.

The official X account of ‘New York Basketball’ recently highlighted an interview between 2024 Knicks Draft Pick Pacome Dadiet, and Knicks 1999 1st-round pick Frederic Weis. The conversation took place in French, with the recent rookie discussing highlights of his first NBA season. During the same, Dadiet decided to give his flowers to Thibodeau by stating “I had a coach who’s really good for the young players, especially in terms of discipline, so that laid a good foundation…I think that’ll help me in the future”. That is certainly one fierce statement.

This is a developing story.

Did the Knicks make a mistake firing Thibodeau after their best season in 25 years?

