Knicks Ready to Cut Ties With Karl-Anthony Towns as Jalen Brunson Loses Patience With Locker Room

The New York Knicks seemed en route to a first championship in 52 years after winning the NBA Cup last month. However, everything took an odd turn when the avalanche came about. They lost 9 out of their last 11 appearances. Monday’s 97-114 fall from grace against the Dallas Mavericks further infuriated the crowd at MSG. And while experts continue to debate about who should take responsibility, Karl-Anthony Towns takes center stage.

In 2024, Leon Rose gave the Minnesota Timberwolves Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. His vision was simple: a veteran big man like KAT would complete the team. But two seasons in, his wobble has thrown the franchise into a crisis. Therefore, word around the league says that the NYK might be ready to end their relationship with Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns might have to look for a new landing spot

Accordingly, Newsday reporter Steve Popper details New York’s exploratory trade outreach with Memphis, Orlando, and Charlotte. Contextually, Karl-Anthony Towns previously appeared in summer-level discussions tied to a Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit. Therefore, the activity reflects market awareness rather than urgency. The Knicks continue information gathering, scenario mapping, and value checks, maintaining flexibility while monitoring league movement and long-term opportunity cost across the season calendar.

Meanwhile, Popper emphasized restraint within the Knicks organization. “As noted, Knicks not openly shopping and anything outside of Giannis downgrades talent. Lots of other issues to fix without breaking up roster,” he tweeted. Thus, while speculation circulates, expectations stay muted, with leadership favoring refinement over disruption and protecting competitive ceilings through disciplined asset management.

Now, coming back to Towns. The downturn traces heavily to the 30-year-old big man. The 2025 All-Star starter and an All-NBA Third Team honoree, his recent form tells a harsher story. Over the past nine games, he has produced 17.7 points per night while converting only 43.7% of his shots. When scoring fades, his long-noted defensive limitations stand out even more.

The defensive data adds nuance. Karl-Anthony Towns sits in the 112 to 113 range in defensive rating, including a firm 113.3 mark this season. More notably, opponents are shooting just 42% against him, roughly 5% below their usual efficiency. That represents a sharp step forward from last season’s 51%, signaling measurable progress despite the noise.

Therefore, this eleven-game sample sends a clear message to New York. To restore title momentum, management must chase a headline move before the February 5 trade deadline. Incremental tweaks will not suffice. If Leon Rose executes a blockbuster, Towns profiles as the central asset. Thus, ambition meets urgency, with roster recalibration becoming essential rather than optional.

Meanwhile, the Knicks experienced a heartbreaking moment at Madison Square Garden on Monday after losing their fourth consecutive game. And well, Jalen Brunson isn’t happy about it.

Jalen Brunson & Co. spew out frustration after the crowd’s harsh reaction to the loss

Madison Square Garden has endured tough scenes, yet this one cut deeper. On Monday, New York collapsed on its own floor against an undermanned Dallas squad. By the second quarter, jeers poured down from the crowd while the visitors built a dominant cushion. Jalen Brunson, who ended the night with 22 points and 6 assists, struggled to find rhythm.

When the media asked him about the boos afterward, his response was direct and reeked of frustration, “I’d be booing us too, straight up.” At the same time, Karl-Anthony Towns also shared his thoughts about the fans’ anger.

“You spend what $140 to represent your favorite player with a jersey, and you come to an MLK Day game at The Garde,n and the tickets are twice to three times the price,” he said. “…you’ve saved up to bring your family to this game, and for us to come here and obviously to not only win — which is disappointing — but to not really have a chance? I’d be disappointed too…”

So now the New York Knicks stand at a crossroads with the 2025-26 NBA season at risk and a future that might hold greater potential. Moreover, Karl-Anthony Towns’ tenure suddenly looks bleak, and for now, only the game of assumptions is all that the analysts and fans have in hand. Now, it will be interesting to see how the team revives itself from this downfall in the upcoming days.