Knicks Rumors: Details of Ben Simmons Discourse Revealed After Ex-NBA Star Confirms Retirement

All offseason long, there’s been a buzz around Madison Square Garden: could Ben Simmons, formerly a dynamic All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year finalist, fill that one remaining roster spot for the New York Knicks? His defensive prowess and playmaking would mesh with the Knicks’ system under new hire Mike Brown, bringing a much-needed boost to their bench. However, Marc Stein’s recent reporting suggested the Knicks had already been eliminated from the Simmons sweepstakes.

According to Stein, New York was effectively off the board as Simmons had rejected their contract offer: a one-year, veteran minimum. Simmons is reportedly looking for more money, but the Knicks can only offer the minimum due to salary cap rules. But recent updates present a more complex picture.

Interestingly, while NYC held interest in the former ROTY, no such contract was offered for Simmons to pass on. As SNY NBA insider Ian Begley put it, “Knicks have had dialogue with free agent Ben Simmons over the course of the offseason and certainly have had interest in him, but club has never made a formal offer to Simmons, per league sources. Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon among those on NYK radar for its lone roster spot.”

Adding to this report, Steve Popper, Knicks writer and NBA columnist for Newsday Sports, also noted, “It’s rumor time. But …According to a league source Ben Simmons was not offered a contract by the Knicks.” This highlights the difference between genuine interest and actual commitment; there were conversations, not contract offers.

These conflicting reports highlight the Knicks’ careful, measured approach.

While interest in Simmons is genuine, New York appears unwilling to commit without certainty about his health, conditioning, and long-term availability. Simmons has played only 51 games across the 2024-25 season and 15 games in 2023-24, with multiple new lows in his second-half stint with the Clippers, despite contributing as a playmaker and rebounder. His limited availability and back issues, including a hernia and nerve impingements, highlight why franchises are cautious about high-risk acquisitions.

In this light, New York remains in the Simmons sweepstakes. The final roster slot stays open, and unless a suitable opportunity emerges, it may remain unfilled heading into training camp, allowing the franchise to stay agile in a shifting market.

Is this the end for Ben Simmons?

Adding fuel to the speculation is recent chatter from former NBA All-Star guard Jeff Teague, who didn’t hold back on his Club 520 podcast: “Yeah, it’s over, bro… Y’all seen him when he was playing. He can’t move no more… he runs like people on 2K… run like your back hurt… What made him effective was pushing the ball and being dynamic in transition, and he can’t do that no more or he don’t have the opportunity like nobody believes it because that was his whole game…”

However, the speculation goes beyond just public opinion. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported last week that Simmons is seriously considering whether to continue his professional career at all. “The former All-Star and Rookie of the Year, who has struggled recently with injuries and handling the public pressures of the league … is sending a message that he isn’t sure if he wants to continue.” This uncertainty is understandable given his recent career trajectory.

Once looked at as a franchise cornerstone for the Philadelphia 76ers, his career has been derailed by a combination of injuries and a seeming unwillingness to be aggressive on offense. The Knicks’ interest in Simmons, therefore, is a high-risk, high-reward bet on him rediscovering some of his former defensive and playmaking abilities off the bench.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (not in uniform) sits on the bench in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons himself, however, has reportedly pushed back against the retirement rumors, indicating to teams and league sources that he still intends to play. This adds yet another layer to the complex, ongoing discourse surrounding his future. In the end, while the Ben Simmons discourse is far from over, it’s clear that the path forward is complex—a high-stakes game of poker where no one has shown their full hand.

