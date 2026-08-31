Knicks Star Calls for “Idiotic” Red Sox Announcer’s Firing Despite Apology Over Fight Comment

Josh Hart apparently did not think an apology was enough. After a Red Sox announcer went after Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. during Sunday’s blowout loss, Hart had a short message for Boston.

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“Yo @RedSox your idiotic announcer got to go,” Hart wrote on X.

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The announcer was Will Flemming, Boston’s WEEI radio play-by-play voice, who had spent part of the eighth inning taking issue with Chisholm for stealing two bases with the Yankees already up 7-1. Flemming later apologized for his comments, saying they had “crossed a line.”

It started when Chisholm drew a leadoff walk from Red Sox reliever Jovani Moran. He stole second and then third, with Boston’s middle infielders choosing not to hold him on. The steal of third was Chisholm’s 40th of the season.

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Flemming was not happy about it. “Chisholm’s doing it again. This is what he does,” Flemming said during the broadcast. He then called Chisholm a “bush league player” and added, “It’s not even a steal.”

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Things got even more heated when Austin Wells came to the plate. “Wouldn’t you sort of like to see Moran drill Wells right here?” Flemming said.

Three pitches later, Wells made the moment even worse for Boston, hitting a two-run home run off Moran to make it 9-1. As Chisholm headed down the third-base line to score, Flemming continued.

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“Morán should fight Chisholm. I’m gonna say it, he plays the game the wrong way.”

Red Sox analyst Will Middlebrooks had also criticized Chisholm’s decision to run, calling it “selfish” and suggesting he was padding his statistics. Boston’s defense had, however, effectively given Chisholm the chance to take third by not holding him on.

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The comments came after an already frustrating game for Flemming. Earlier, in the fifth inning, Chisholm hit a low line drive that Ceddanne Rafaela tried to catch. The umpires ruled that the ball was trapped, and Boston’s challenge failed to overturn the call. The play extended the inning and helped the Yankees score five runs.

By the end of the night, New York had scored nine runs in the eighth and walked away with a 16-1 win.

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Flemming addressed the backlash Monday. He acknowledged that his words had gone too far and pointed to the heat of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry.

“Since I have been receiving nonstop calls and threats, I felt like it was important to hop back on here and say: My comments during yesterday’s broadcast crossed a line. I’m emotional and a fan at heart and that bled into the broadcast. I meant no disrespect to the Yankees players or organization. I could and should have used different words. These rivalry games get me fired up; I apologize for letting the emotion of the moment get the best of me.”

Hart’s post came after that apology.

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The Knicks champion did not explain what prompted him to call for the announcer to go, and he did not mention Chisholm, Wells or Flemming by name. There has also been no formal disciplinary announcement from the Red Sox, WEEI, Audacy, MLB or the Yankees.

For now, Flemming has apologized. Hart, however, clearly was not ready to let the matter go.