Knicks Star Says Kylie Jenner Should Get a Championship Ring 24 Hours After His Drunk IG Live Goes Viral

James Dolan already made a promise to get the New York Knicks star’s partner a ring each. Now the billionaire owner might have to add a few more names to that list, as Mikal Bridges wants superfans to be treated right. The 29-year-old was not drunk when he made these suggestions, unlike his Instagram activity, which went viral.

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Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, the host asked if Spike Lee should get a championship ring. The answer from Bridges was simple. “He should for sure.” Then the follow-up was how many rings should Dolan spare for other such superfans. And the answer was again, ” A lot.”

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“Everybody. You can name anybody. I’m gonna say yes to everybody (even Timothée Chalamet). Everybody, Ben Stiller. You can name anyone.”

So, Patrick asked, should Jenner get one, and again Bridges nodded and said, “Yeah.”

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The celebration of the championship drought after 53 years means the Knicks fans deserve a lot more. That’s why Bridges said Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, and Patrick Ewing all deserve championship rings from James Dolan. Apart from being a franchise legend, Ewing’s current role is Basketball Ambassador for the New York Knicks. He rejoined the organization in this front-office position in October 2024.

Apart from the legend, Chalamet, Stiller, and Lee have been a constant presence even when there was no playoff basketball for New York. Meanwhile, Jenner was previously associated with the Los Angeles Lakers (her hometown team). Her visible support for the Knicks ramped up as she attended games with her partner, Chalamet, who is a native New Yorker and longtime fan.

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Imago Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; French and American actor Timothee Chalamet (left) and Kylie Jenner sit court side during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Patrick concluded with “Okay. All right. You’re really generous with your owner’s money.”

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The billionaire owner already will be making championship rings for players, coaching staff, and front office executives, which is the norm. But Dolan also promised a ring to the player’s partner as he jokingly suggested players follow the Spartans’ lifestyle. Meaning no fornication during the playoffs. And it’s not surprising that Bridges is suggesting things amid the wave of celebration. At least there was no NSFW rant involved this time.

What did Knicks star Bridges say in his IG Live?

It was less than 48 hours after the Knicks won the title. It was filled with laughter and tears as Bridges kept on saying eccentric things aimed at his teammates and rivals. He shouted out Atlanta for pi—- him off and turning him up. Even teammate Ariel Hukporti, as Mikal called him, 35-year-old and joked that he lied on his birth certificate. He referred to Victor Wembanyama as the “French Prince N****” and called KAT a “big foot ass n****”

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The former Villanova guard even confirmed that Dolan told the team not to have s– for 10 weeks. Even suggested the billionaire owner build a practice facility in the city. One of the most viral statements of his was suggesting that Jalen Brunson deserves a statue. It’s not what he said, but how he said it made it viral.

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“JB, GOAT, build a statue. Build that little big-headed a– n— a statue, bro,” Bridges yelled to his viewers. “And the thing is about him, he’s happy. Let me tell you a little bit about JB. He’s happy. He’s happy he won this s—. He’s very happy. I know he is. But if you don’t think that n—- not ready for another run, I don’t know. JB, enjoy this for a little bit. Get back to it. How life goes. Savage, too.”

The fans enjoyed the unfiltered conversation, but Jalen Brunson was a little embarrassed. “Somebody take Mikal’s phone”.