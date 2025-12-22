Knicks’ Trade Plan for $4.5M Guard Emerges Despite Better Option to Help Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks don’t need more star power. Mike Brown has turned the star-studded team into a flawless system that has already delivered silverware this season. But to consolidate their championship hopes, there are still a few tweaks they could make. Getting Jalen Brunson some rest always sounds like a good idea. And the Knicks might benefit from having a New Orleans Pelicans star.

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, the team is after a backup point guard who is willing to share the ball. Jose Alvarado, famous for his blindside steals, has become a veteran general who is on an affordable $4.5 million contract. Outside of being a consistent shooter, Alvarado is averaging 3.3 assists in just under 23 minutes per game.

“New York could get the money to work with Alvarado easier than with Dosunmu and has the second-round picks necessary to get a deal done if the Pelicans were interested in moving on from the veteran point guard,” Edwards wrote for The Athletic.

You can see why Edwards suggests the Knicks go for him. The team can’t be spendthrift and go for a glorified name since they are hard-capped at the second apron. So, Alvarado, although he doesn’t add size, is an affordable option for Brown to upgrade the roster without compromising on his system. Furthermore, the deal won’t require the team to cut ties with any of their core players.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) and forward Zion Williamson (1) react against the Los Angeles Lakers on a time out during the first half of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There’s also an appeal for Jose Alvarado to join New York. He’s a Big Apple native, the same as Karl-Anthony Towns. That would be his meaningful connection to the team. And the Knicks are also competing for a championship, a goal the Pelicans might achieve in a few years. For New Orleans, they could get younger if the Knicks offer Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet in such a deal.

But should the Knicks try to settle?

There could be a better option for the Knicks

The competition in the East isn’t as intense as it was last season. Jalen Brunson does believe it’s still incredibly challenging. But the Knicks are among the favorites to emerge from the conference. If they want to make a trade, why not go for the best possible option? According to The Athletic writer, that would be Ayo Dosunmu, who he calls a better player than Alvarado.

The 6’4” Bulls guard is an emerging talent, averaging a career-high 14.8 points this season. The 25-year-old is also shooting a blistering 46% from beyond the arc, which would give the Knicks another dynamic offensive weapon with floor general potential. But this move would come at a cost.

As James L. Edwards III states, “To make the money work, the Knicks would have to package Landry Shamet, who was having a good season before his shoulder injury, or someone like Pacôme Dadiet or Kolek with one of Yabusele or Miles McBride. And given that Yabusele has a $5.7 million player option for next season, I can’t imagine that the Bulls would be interested in adding him. That would leave McBride.”

If they manage to strike a deal with a package centered around Guerschon Yabusele, the Knicks could be tempted. Yabusele’s poor run of form and Josh Hart’s elite rebounding ability would allow them to move off the former 76ers forward. And Dosunmu adds physicality while also being a ball-hawk, everything Mike Brown would love.

It’s a way to strengthen the second unit. But giving up Miles McBride might be considered too high a price to pay. He is on a depreciating contract, meaning the young guard will make less money next season than this year. That’s imperative for a team flirting right below the second apron to manage its finances.

But all of this is a big if. The Knicks haven’t made any strong commitments to making a trade mid-season. If they do, they have some productive options to strengthen their backcourt. Which of the two do you feel is the better fit for the Knicks? Let us know your views in the comments below.