Knicks Tricks Employees With Bizarre ‘Get a Championship Ring’ Email; Coaches Left Without Championship Rings on Opening Night

The New York Knicks finally have a reason to celebrate after their championship run, but not everyone inside the organization is sharing the moment equally. While players get to enjoy the rewards of their title, several assistant coaches reportedly left banner night without the championship rings they expected. And other members of the organization ended up with a cybersecurity lesson.

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The situation became more awkward in late September, when Madison Square Garden employees received an email that appeared to announce a complimentary championship ring program. A copy of the email obtained by The Athletic featured images of two different ring designs and invited recipients to choose their preferred style.

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“Congratulations, your Employee Championship Ring is here,” the email read.

It continued: “(Employee name), this one is on the house. MSG is issuing a complimentary employee championship ring. The same jeweler, the same craftsmanship, personalized with your name. No cost to you.

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“There are two designs to choose from: Championship Gold and Garden Classic. Reserve the one you want below.”

The offer appeared genuine. Employees were told they could select a design, personalize it and receive the ring without paying anything. But there was a catch. Multiple team sources told The Athletic that the email was actually a phishing test designed to identify employees who might click a suspicious link.

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Those who clicked did not get to choose a ring. Instead, they were required to attend a mandatory cybersecurity class, according to the report. The exercise was intended to address growing cybersecurity concerns held by MSG chairman James Dolan, team sources told The Athletic.

There is more to the report. The Knicks assistant coaches were informed earlier Tuesday that they would not receive their rings that evening. Team sources described their reactions as ranging from genuine anger to frustration.



Although the assistants were reportedly told they would receive their rings eventually, the delay took some of the shine off what should have been a memorable occasion.

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The Knicks’ original 1970 championship ring featured a 14-karat gold design with a diamond set above a basketball. The face displayed “New York Knicks” and “World Champions,” while the sides included the recipient’s name and a reference to the team’s remarkable 18-game winning streak. Head coach Red Holzman’s ring also featured his name and the year 1970.

The 1973 version continued that tradition, featuring 14-karat gold, a stone-set silver basketball and personalized engravings. Jerry Lucas’ ring included the Knicks logo, the Madison Square Garden facade, the NBA logo and the Finals result, NY-4, LA-1.

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More than five decades later, the franchise’s latest championship rings took the tradition to another level. Designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, the new rings feature white gold, nearly 800 diamonds and blue sapphires totaling approximately 22 carats.



A mechanism even reveals a miniature Madison Square Garden, making the design a tribute to the team’s home arena.

Players received these elaborate keepsakes, but the organization typically extends championship recognition beyond the roster. NBA teams often provide rings to coaches, executives and employees, although staff versions may differ from the players’ designs.



For the Knicks, however, the distinction between those who receive a ring and those who do not has reportedly become a source of frustration.