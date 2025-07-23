Knicks Using Jalen Brunson’s $113M Sacrifice for Surprise Decision as Mike Brown Eyes 2-Time All-Star

Just a couple of weeks ago, the New York Knicks rewarded their star point guard, Jalen Brunson, with a massive extension of $156.5 million for four years. However, what makes the deal even more noteworthy is what Brunson left on the table. Had he waited until next summer, the Knicks’ No. 11 would’ve been eligible for a five-year, $269 million supermax contract. That’s a jaw-dropping $113 million difference. While there are several layers to Brunson’s decision to take a nine-figure discount, one thing is clear: the sacrifice is already being channeled toward a bigger purpose.

Brunson’s generosity has set the tone for the rest of the Knicks stars who are eyeing an extension. According to journalist Keith Smith, with Brunson not maxing out on his deal, this has given New York enough space to offer Mikal Bridges a long-term extension. “I think when you, one, when Jalen Brunson took less money, that kind of set the tone for, hey, some other guys are going to follow suit,” Smith said.

“We’re going to try to do what we can to avoid maxing this out and not being able to add help down the line. And their other contracts are in pretty good shape for the most part. So I think for Bridges, there’s an understanding of, hey, we can’t give you max money or anything like that. I don’t think he’s necessarily going to push for it. So what I threw out there was maybe do a three-year deal, which aligns him with Brunson and with Anunoby, a three-year extension.” He added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The NBA analyst pointed out that Jalen Brunson’s sacrifice has helped the Knicks to keep all their future extensions in pretty good shape for the next few years. After all, the Knicks are coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, and Bridges was a huge part of that success. Moreover, the former Brooklyn Nets star is entering the final year of his $90 million deal that is supposed to pay him around $25 million for the upcoming season.

So, it only makes sense that the Knicks would be interested in keeping him for as long as possible, especially given the hefty price they paid for him last summer. But that doesn’t mean that New York should go all out to secure Bridges, according to Smith. Although the forward can sign a four-year $150 million deal, Smith thinks offering him a discounted three-year deal is the right way to go about this extension for the Knicks. Either way, this seems like an interesting situation to monitor as the offseason goes by.

However, extending Mikal Bridges isn’t the only piece of business Mike Brown and the New York front office are eyeing, as the new Knicks HC wants to add a two-time All-Star to their star-studded roster.

Mike Brown wants to sign Ben Simmons for the upcoming season

Although the New York Knicks have already done some good business this offseason by extending Jalen Brunson, Mike Brown isn’t planning to stop anytime soon. The newly appointed Knicks head coach is eager to add to this title contention roster, as he gears up for the upcoming season. His next target? Two-time All-Star free agent Ben Simmons. The former LA Clippers star is one of the hottest names left in free agency with several teams eyeing him. However, with time running out for Simmons, he’ll have to decide his future soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has revealed that among Ben Simmons’ top choices are the Knicks and a few more teams. “I’m told he’s probably going to make a choice in the next week. Kings, Suns, Knicks & Celtics have all been connected to him,” he reported. Although the 29-year-old guard/forward has never really reached the heights he was once tipped for, he’s still a pretty handy player, especially if the Knicks manage to get him.

For now, it is safe to say that Simmons is more than capable of becoming a reliable option for Mike Brown in the team’s second unit. However, with Sacramento, Phoenix, and Boston in the mix, will the Knicks be able to lure away Ben Simmons? That’s something we’ll have to wait and watch as everyone awaits the two-time All-Star’s decision.