Knicks vs Hawks: Mikal Bridges’ NSFW Outburst, a Legend’s Return and 5 Things You Might Have Missed

After dropping two straight games, the New York Knicks had to respond, and they did courtesy of Karl-Anthony Towns’ triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Mike Brown’s team was so clinical that they had a 24-point lead in the final frame. Everything was in their favor, despite playing at the State Farm Arena, the crowd erupted with Let’s go, Knicks chants.

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The Atlanta Hawks looked out of sorts, and their only lead was early in the first quarter, 7-6. This was a domination by the Knicks with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. But the moments between the games have been the highlight of this series. Here are five such moments that continue to shape the narrative of this Round 1 matchup.

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Mikal Bridges had had enough of the disrespect

The Knicks led the Hawks 51-38 late in the second quarter. Bridges has been struggling offensively in parts of the series, including a scoreless Game 3 that drew heavy criticism. His outburst happened at the 2:08 mark of the second frame, when Dyson Daniels couldn’t secure the ball and instead fouled the Knicks star. That’s when Bridges directed repeated “f–k you’s” at Hawks guard, which showcased the intense rivalry.

The broadcast also captured OG Anunoby exchanging words near the scorer’s table. And captain Jalen Brunson stepped in between to de-escalate the issue. Fans appreciated the intensity from Bridges, who started this game but played only 19 minutes for 8 points. Clearly, Mike Brown tried different options as Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson got extended minutes from the bench. Throughout the series, both teams have been physical.

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And previously, CJ McCollum called out Brunson and his theatrics after getting hit inadvertently in the groin area. Scuffles have been common in this game as Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson stepped over Daniels in Game 2.

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A legend banned from MSG was present in Atlanta

The heart and soul of the 90s Knicks, who devoted 10 seasons to New York, were in the State Farm Arena tonight. Charles Oakley was spotted sitting just roughly 10 yards (about 15 seats) away from Knicks owner James Dolan. While other Knicks legends have been sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during this playoff run, Oakley has refused to attend any home games due to his ongoing feud.

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The 62-year-old has stated he will not return to the Garden until Dolan issues a formal apology for the 2017 incident. Oakley has a long-standing legal battle with Dolan and MSG, including claims of assault and battery. Although the Knicks reportedly reached out to invite him back to the Garden as a “celebrated alum” if he dropped his lawsuit, Oakley declined the offer. No physical or verbal altercations between the two were reported during the game, marking a tense but quiet chapter in their decade-long feud.

Reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson tweeted how sweetly Charles Oakley still has love for the Knicks. “Class Act! Knicks legend Charles Oakley still has love for New York. He signed autographs at halftime of Game 4 between the Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks here at State Farm Arena. Sitting with his wife during the game, he was all smiles, I asked Oakley how he’s doing and if he’s enjoying himself, he told me: “life couldn’t be better” and that he loves playoff basketball this time of the year. Playoffs are better when the Knicks are participating.” While there was no physical issue between Dolan and Oakley, the game produced multiple such moments.

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The first quarter produced the first technical

The first frame already had 8 fouls combined, as the Hawks only managed to hold a one-point lead for just over a minute. With 4 minutes left, a personal foul was called on Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson for contact on Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga. Then, under the basket, it was Jose Alvarado who started chirping at JK. To protect his teammate, Mouhamed Gueye intervened, and he was the only one to get a technical from this play.

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Feisty Alvarado began exchanging words face-to-face, and Gueye rushed in aggressively, got directly in Alvarado’s face, and pointed his finger while confronting him. That’s when referees (led by Sean Corbin) and teammates from both sides quickly stepped in to de-escalate the situation. In fact, Knicks head came running and away Alvarado near the team’s bench. The officials called a technical foul on Mohamed Gaye, and Clarkson went to the line and scored the one technical free throw for New York.

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It was a brief flare-up that highlighted the physical/emotional intensity of the series. Earlier in the series, CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado were also assessed double technical fouls for a similar nose-to-nose confrontation during Game 2. That’s why coach Brown was worried that his player would once again be at risk during the crucial game. As Jose avoided the risk, the Knicks captain’s participation was also at risk.

Jalen Brunson had an ankle roll, so KAT and OG shared the load

Brunson exited the locker room after rolling his left ankle in a loose-ball scramble. The Knicks were ahead 58-49, and their captain battled for possession from Daniels and McCollum. JB’s ankle seemingly got caught on teammate Josh Hart’s foot as he came off a screen, causing him to fall. Video replay shows the non-contact injury occurring in the third quarter near the Hawks’ logo. New York was awarded the jump ball, and despite being in pain, he participated in a jump ball immediately.

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He lost it and then asked for a substitution and headed to the locker room with 10:29 remaining in the period. Fans were relieved when Brunson returned to the game midway through the third quarter with 5:38 remaining. The Knicks captain added 19 points, though he appeared somewhat limited. Previous ankle issues had caused multiple missed games earlier in the season. But today he did come back rather quickly. The incident underscores ongoing durability questions for the team’s primary playmaker in the postseason. Keeping the ankle issue running, here is something unusual that transpired.

OG Anunoby will be mindful of his kick selection

Midway through the second quarter, the Knicks were leading 41-31, and OG had the ball on the sideline. With 6 seconds left on the shooting clock, the Knicks star was guarded by Hawks’ Jalen Johnson. And before he could release the shot, a wrong foul was called. The referee, Scott Foster, seemingly called an out-of-bounds call that appeared to mix up two players wearing yellow shoes. Anunoby had bright neon shoes, and Johnson had yellowish gold shoes.

Replays showed that Anunoby was actually well within the lines. It was Jalen Johnson’s foot that had touched the boundary, but Foster mistakenly attributed the violation to Anunoby because of the matching footwear. But the call was against the Knicks, as netizens started complaining about the officials favoring the home team. Funnily, this wasn’t Anunoby’s first career incident involving shoes and the whistle from the official.

A similar viral moment occurred a year prior (April 30, 2025). In that instance, Tim Hardaway Jr. inadvertently tripped over him while he was stationary, sitting on the floor fixing his shoe, leading to a controversial personal foul call against Anunoby. So, he has to be careful as his shoe shouldn’t get him in trouble again.