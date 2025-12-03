New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 2, 2025) – 2025–26 NBA Season

In the storied shadows of TD Garden, where echoes of past playoff wars still linger, the Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. A rematch of their heated Eastern Conference semifinal from last spring. The Celtics, playing with the fire of a squad hungry to reclaim their throne, outlasted the Knicks 123-117 in a game that swung like a pendulum, snapping New York’s four-game winning streak and injecting fresh momentum into Boston’s season.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score

New York Knicks

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Karl-Anthony Towns #32 33 29 12-19 2-5 3-3 7 2 4 0 1 2 +10 Josh Hart #3 36 19 7-11 4-7 1-1 7 4 2 1 0 3 -1 Mikal Bridges #25 34 35 12-17 8-12 3-3 6 3 0 2 0 3 +6 Jalen Brunson #11 39 15 6-21 1-8 2-3 3 11 3 1 0 2 -4 Miles McBride #2 36 9 3-6 3-5 0-0 3 6 1 0 0 2 +14 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Guerschon Yabusele #28 8 1 0-2 0-2 1-2 2 0 0 1 0 0 -8 Mohamed Diawara #51 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mitchell Robinson #23 16 1 0-0 0-0 1-4 5 0 0 0 0 0 -14 Jordan Clarkson #00 23 4 1-5 1-3 1-1 0 0 0 0 1 1 -10 Tyler Kolek #13 15 4 2-4 0-2 0-0 1 3 0 0 0 2 -23 Pacome Dadiet #4 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Ariel Hukporti #55 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 117 43-85 (51%) 19-44 (43%) 12-17 (71%) 34 29 10 5 2 15 –

Boston Celtics

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Neemias Queta #88 21 8 4-4 0-0 0-0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -8 Derrick White #9 35 22 8-16 4-12 2-3 2 5 4 1 1 0 +10 Jaylen Brown #7 40 42 16-24 2-6 8-9 4 4 4 1 0 3 +15 Payton Pritchard #11 30 10 4-13 1-7 1-1 4 3 1 1 0 3 0 Jordan Walsh #27 19 8 4-4 0-0 0-0 6 1 0 1 1 2 -9 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Sam Hauser #30 19 6 2-4 2-3 0-0 4 1 0 1 0 1 -2 Josh Minott #8 27 11 4-6 3-5 0-0 6 0 1 0 1 2 +12 Amari Williams #77 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -1 Anfernee Simons #4 24 12 5-9 1-4 1-1 1 3 0 0 0 2 +9 Baylor Scheierman #55 3 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 2 +1 Hugo Gonzalez #28 23 4 2-6 0-3 0-0 5 0 0 1 0 4 +3 Chris Boucher #99 DNP – – – – – – – – – – Xavier Tillman #26 DNP – – – – – – – – – – Luka Garza #52 DNP – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 123 49-87 (56%) 13-40 (32%

) 12-14 (86%

) 38 18 10 6 3 30 –

Knicks vs Celtics: Game summary and key moments

The game tipped off with the Knicks asserting early dominance, channeling their road-warrior grit to build a commanding 32-21 lead after the first quarter. Jalen Brunson, New York’s unflappable floor general, orchestrated the surge with sharp playmaking, while Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart exploited Boston’s perimeter lapses for efficient buckets.

But Boston, ever the resilient bunch, flipped the script in the second frame, unleashing a 37-20 blitz to seize a 58-52 halftime edge. The Garden faithful, roaring with that unmistakable Celtic pride, fueled a defensive clampdown that turned New York’s rhythm into stutters—holding them to 47% from the field in the period.

As the third quarter unfolded, the drama ratcheted up. Boston extended their lead to double digits at 94-76 entering the fourth, courtesy of a 36-point explosion that showcased their trademark ball movement and transition sting. Yet, the Knicks, true to their blue-collar ethos, mounted a ferocious comeback.

A blistering 19-0 run, capped by back-to-back threes from Bridges, sliced the deficit to just three with 6:29 remaining, forcing a Celtics timeout amid the tension.

So, how did the Celtics pull it off at home? It boiled down to star power meets unsung heroism—a formula that’s defined Joe Mazzulla’s squad since their 2024 championship run. Jaylen Brown, filling the void left by an injured Jayson Tatum, erupted for a season-high 42 points on 16-of-24 shooting, including a thunderous breakaway dunk in the dying seconds that sealed the deal and sent the crowd into delirium.

For most of it, it appeared to be New York’s game, with Mikal Bridges’ 35 points. He made 17 of those in the last quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns kept the Knicks in the lead for three quarters with 29 points.

Interestingly, the Knicks had the best fourth quarter, while the Celtics outplayed them statistically. Boston had the better defense, with more rebounds, steals, and blocks, and fewer turnovers. The Knicks also gave up 25 points in turnovers.

The Knicks now have to restart their winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. The Celtics head to Washington on Thursday.