New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 16) – 2025 NBA Cup Finals

Two teams defined ‘upset’ on their way to their maiden inseason titles. The San Antonio Spurs stunned the red-hot OKC and the reigning MVP by halting their winning streak and proving this team isn’t invincible. They now have Victor Wembanyama back to face one of the top scorers of the East, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

San Antonio Spurs

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Harrison Barnes #40 11 6 3-5 0-2 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 Luke Kornet #7 14 10 5-6 0-0 0-0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +9 De’Aaron Fox #4 18 9 3-7 0-2 3-4 2 8 3 1 0 2 +10 Devin Vassell #24 16 12 4-9 2-5 2-2 2 0 0 0 0 0 -6 Stephon Castle #5 16 6 2-6 0-1 2-2 3 7 0 0 0 2 -4 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Keldon Johnson #3 10 3 1-2 1-2 0-0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +6 Julian Champagnie #30 12 3 1-3 1-3 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 +5 Victor Wembanyama #1 10 4 2-6 0-1 0-2 4 1 1 1 1 0 -7 Dylan Harper #2 13 8 3-7 2-4 0-0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 Kelly Olynyk #8 – – – – – – – – – – – – Lindy Waters III #43 – – – – – – – – – – – – Jeremy Sochan #10 – – – – – – – – – – – – Carter Bryant #11 – – – – – – – – – – – – Bismack Biyombo #18 – – – – – – – – – – – – Jordan McLaughlin #0 – – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 61 24-51 6-20 7-10 24 16 4 2 2 8 –

New York Knicks

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – OG Anunoby #8 20 20 8-10 3-5 1-3 1 3 0 0 0 2 -3 Karl-Anthony Towns #32 18 9 3-7 1-3 2-2 7 1 0 0 0 0 -3 Josh Hart #3 20 6 3-4 0-1 0-0 6 2 0 2 0 2 +3 Mikal Bridges #25 19 4 2-8 0-2 0-0 2 3 0 0 0 0 -8 Jalen Brunson #11 20 15 6-15 1-2 2-3 2 4 2 0 1 0 +2 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Mitchell Robinson #23 7 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 6 0 1 0 1 3 -1 Ariel Hukporti #55 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 +2 Jordan Clarkson #00 10 2 1-4 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 +2 Tyler Kolek #13 5 3 1-3 1-3 0-0 1 2 1 0 0 1 -4 Guerschon Yabusele #28 – – – – – – – – – – – – Trey Jemison III #50 – – – – – – – – – – – – Tosan Evbuomwan #20 – – – – – – – – – – – – Pacome Dadiet #4 – – – – – – – – – – – – Mohamed Diawara #51 – – – – – – – – – – – – Kevin McCullar Jr. #9 – – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 59 24-54 6-19 5-8 26 15 5 3 2 9 –

Knicks vs Spurs: Game summary and key moments

As of halftime, the Spurs had a small 61-59 lead in a very tight game.