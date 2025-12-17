brand-logo
New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 16) – 2025 NBA Cup Finals

ByCaroline John

Dec 16, 2025 | 10:03 PM EST

Link Copied!
Two teams defined ‘upset’ on their way to their maiden inseason titles. The San Antonio Spurs stunned the red-hot OKC and the reigning MVP by halting their winning streak and proving this team isn’t invincible. They now have Victor Wembanyama back to face one of the top scorers of the East, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

San Antonio Spurs

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Harrison Barnes#401163-50-20-0100000-3
Luke Kornet#714105-60-00-0500000+9
De’Aaron Fox#41893-70-23-4283102+10
Devin Vassell#2416124-92-52-2200000-6
Stephon Castle#51662-60-12-2370002-4
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Keldon Johnson#31031-21-20-0300000+6
Julian Champagnie#301231-31-30-0100011+5
Victor Wembanyama#11042-60-10-2411110-7
Dylan Harper#21383-72-40-03000030
TEAM TOTAL

61

24-51

6-20

7-10

24

16

4

2

2

 8

New York Knicks

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
OG Anunoby#820208-103-51-3130002-3
Karl-Anthony Towns#321893-71-32-2710000-3
Josh Hart#32063-40-10-0620202+3
Mikal Bridges#251942-80-20-0230000-8
Jalen Brunson#1120156-151-22-3242010+2
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Mitchell Robinson#23700-20-00-0601013-1
Ariel Hukporti#55100-00-00-0000100+2
Jordan Clarkson#001021-40-20-0000000+2
Tyler Kolek#13531-31-30-0121001-4
TEAM TOTAL

59

24-54

6-19

5-8

26

15

5

3

2

9

Knicks vs Spurs: Game summary and key moments

As of halftime, the Spurs had a small 61-59 lead in a very tight game.

