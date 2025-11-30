Knicks vs Raptors Injury Report (Nov. 30): Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight?

The New York Knicks will welcome the Toronto Raptors to Madison Square Garden. This is a matchup between two East teams carrying strong ambitions right now. New York enters with momentum, at 12-4 and after stacking three straight wins. Toronto arrives at 14-6. It will look to reset after its nine-game surge was halted in an overtime loss to Charlotte. Both squads are dealing with important injuries. However, the main question now is for the Knicks: will their star players, Jalen Brunson and KAT, team up tonight?

Knicks Injury Report – Are Jalen Brunson, KAT playing tonight?

Jalen Brunson will be playing tonight. He is not listed on the Knicks’ official injury report heading into the matchup. The recent setback he dealt with was a Grade 1 right ankle sprain on November 12. It caused him to miss one game before returning to a full workload. Since coming back, Brunson has looked better than ever. Throughout November, he has been scorching with 35.7 points per game on better-than-50% shooting. His recent stretch includes 37 against Milwaukee and 33 against Orlando.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns is also set to play tonight. He has been just as critical, especially on the interior. Earlier in the season, he battled a quadriceps strain, even playing through discomfort during opening week. Although he has not missed any games because of it yet. He is averaging 21.7 points and a forceful 12.2 rebounds per game.

New York Knicks Injury List –

Kevin McCullar Jr. has been put on a day-to-day. He was signed in a two-way deal but remains under monitoring after his nasal injury. Landry Shamet is out due to a shoulder injury. OG Anunoby had a hamstring injury and is listed as out. He was set to be re-evaluated in two weeks on November 16, as reported by Shams Charania.

Raptors Injury Report – Are R.J. Barrett, Brandon Ingram playing tonight?

Barrett has been officially ruled out for tonight’s game due to a right knee sprain. He endured it after landing awkwardly during a drive in the Raptors’ recent game against the Nets. Tests confirmed there was no structural damage, but the team decided to shut him down for at least a week. Before the injury, Barrett was recording one of his most efficient seasons yet. He was averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while also shooting his career-best 50.6% from the field and 35.6% from deep.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram is likely to play. Ingram is not listed on the Raptors’ injury report. So, he is expected to suit up tonight. Since Barrett’s injury, Ingram has shouldered most of the offensive workload. He is entering tonight as a top scorer of the team with an average of 21.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season. In Toronto’s win over Cleveland earlier this week, he delivered a season-high 37 points. He has surely become a crucial piece to the Raptors’ offense, especially with Barrett sidelined.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Knicks vs Raptors

Based on recent rotations, here’s how the New York Knicks are expected to line up tonight. With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns both available.

New York Knicks – Projected Starters

PG Jalen Brunson SG Miles McBride SF Mikal Bridges PF Guerschon Yabusele C Karl-Anthony Towns

And this is how the Toronto Raptors are likely to start tonight. With RJ Barrett ruled out, Toronto will again rely on Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes.

Toronto Raptors – Projected Starters

PG Immanuel Quickley SG Brandon Ingram SF Collin Murray-Boyles PF Scottie Barnes C Jakob Poeltl

Toronto has a four-game road winning streak, and it will look to keep it alive. They are also fifth in the NBA, while putting up 54.0 points per game. But it is a depleted team without Barrett, so the Knicks may have an upper hand.