The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as one of the NBA’s biggest early-season success stories under JJ Redick. After a major roster overhaul, the franchise has put itself atop the Western Conference, raising expectations for another championship run, leading to a former Fox reporter revealing a key reason why.

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Alex Curry believes Redick could eventually become the coach who brings another title to Los Angeles, given that the Lakers have opened the 2026-27 campaign with a 13-2 record, the best in the league. She pointed to an important factor behind his early success: his existing relationship with Luka Doncic, which gives him a different level of credibility when communicating with the Lakers superstar.

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“JJ Redick will be the next Lakers head coach that brings a championship back to LA,” Curry said on 97.1 The Fan.

While Curry offered her championship prediction based on Redick’s relationship with Doncic, the outcome remains uncertain.

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However, she explained that Redick’s history as Doncic’s former teammate has created a level of trust that has helped the new-look Lakers find success, resulting in her early take.

Redick and Doncic first became teammates during the 2020-21 season with the Mavericks, when the veteran guard joined the franchise late in his playing career. Although their time together on the court was brief, they developed a strong relationship built on mutual respect and a shared understanding of the game. This allows Redick to approach the Slovenian differently, and that connection has become valuable since Redick took over as the Lakers’ head coach.

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Unlike coaches who have to establish credibility with a superstar from scratch, Redick already understands how Doncic thinks and approaches basketball. The Lakers guard also knows what his coach expects because he has experienced his competitiveness and basketball knowledge firsthand.

Curry believes that the shared history allows Redick to communicate with Doncic in a way that goes beyond the traditional coach-player relationship.

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“What makes JJ so unique is the fact that he played with Luka Doncic. So he [Doncic] has that teammate relationship and that respect from JJ, so now he can talk to him as a teammate and just have a different approach,” Curry explained.

That familiarity does not mean Redick avoids challenging his star player. Instead, it allows him to be direct without compromising the trust they have built. Their competitive exchanges have occasionally become visible during games, but both have emphasized that their disagreements are part of trying to get on the same page.

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Redick has previously described their shared history as a head start in developing their working relationship. Doncic, meanwhile, has praised his coach’s ability to understand the game and communicate what he expects from his players.

Beyond his relationship with Doncic, Curry stated that Redick deserves credit for how quickly he has brought together a roster that had limited experience playing alongside one another. She highlighted how the Lakers have responded to his leadership, particularly as the coaching staff continues experimenting with different lineups and combinations.

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“JJ is gonna have to be at the forefront of the conversation because of what he has been able to do with a team that did not play together, not a full game together until the first game of the season,” Curry said.

The results have been encouraging. Los Angeles has put together a nine-game winning streak, including victories despite injuries to key contributors Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler. Doncic has also been playing at an MVP level, averaging 38.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists through his first 13 appearances.

Curry’s prediction carries significant weight considering the expectations that come with coaching the Lakers. The franchise has not won an NBA championship since 2020, when Frank Vogel guided LeBron James and Anthony Davis to the title inside the NBA bubble.

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That championship remains Los Angeles’ most recent, leaving Redick with the opportunity to end a six-year drought and add another banner to the franchise’s decorated history.

The Lakers have the star power to compete for another title, with Doncic leading the way and Redick continuing to develop the team’s identity. Their 13-2 start has provided an encouraging indication of what the group can accomplish when its pieces work together.

However, sustaining that success through the playoffs will be a different challenge. Redick still has to prove that his system can hold up against the league’s strongest teams over a seven-game series.

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For now, the early results and the relationship he shares with Doncic have given the Lakers plenty of reasons to believe. If Curry’s prediction eventually comes true, that established trust between a former teammate and his superstar player could become one of the defining factors behind another championship in Los Angeles.