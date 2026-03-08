Nick Nurse Issues Concerning Tyrese Maxey Update After Ugly Hand Injury in 76ers-Hawks

Things aren’t looking up for the Philadelphia 76ers. The team lost a tough Eastern Conference matchup against the Atlanta Hawks tonight, going down 125-116. More importantly, the team lost star guard Tyrese Maxey late in the game to injury, and now head coach Nick Nurse has issued a concerning update on his condition.

Sixers writer Tony Jones reported that during the post-game conference, Nurse told the media that Maxey is set to undergo X-rays on the injured right hand, and that it is “the concern,” according to Jones. This is an especially unfortunate setback for Maxey, who has played the best ball of his career as a number one option this year.

The injury tonight took place in the final minutes of the game. With 25 seconds on the clock, Maxey, who was trying to jump the passing lane on an opposing inbound, crashed into big man Sixer Adem Bona. In the aftermath of the collision, Bona looked fine, but Maxey was in significant pain, laying on the floor for a few seconds.

Maxey wasted no time, immediately heading to the locker room as soon as Nurse called a timeout after the possession. He finished the game with 31 points, five assists, two rebounds, and three steals in a grueling 38 minute on the floor.

Maxey has only missed two game this seasons, and his health has been extremely important to keep the Sixers afloat. Now, with the team already having lost standout rookie VJ Edgecombe earlier this week, it’s up to the role players.

For now, all Sixers fans can do is wait for more clarity on Maxey’s status. Expect an actual update on him before the Sixers’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sixers in a Tough Spot Following Tyrese Maxey Injury Against Atlanta Hawks

The Sixers have already been dealing with major injuries absences with their starters even before the Tyrese Maxey injury. Heading into tonight’s game, the team was already down three starters.

Franchise center Joel Embiid has been dealing with an oblique strain, for which he’s going to miss at lest one more week. Since February 9th, the former MVP has appeared in just two games.

Imago Jan 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) is greeted by team mates during a time out against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

What makes things even worse is the injury to Edgecombe. In a game against the San Antonio Spurs, the guard went down and left without return, and now he hasn’t played since. For now, he’s listed as day-to-day.

Finally, veteran forward Paul George is currently in the middle of serving a 25-game long suspension from the NBA offices. He is not expected back until March at the earliest, and even then, has historical injury concerns tracing back to his days on the Indiana Pacers.

Now, with the loss tonight, the team has dropped to 34-29 for the eighth seed, and the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic are just 0.5 games away. For now, the team needs improved play from everyone left on the floor, which is easier said than done, especially considering that they have no offensive initiator outisde an aged Cameron Payne.