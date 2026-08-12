Nick Wright Shares Riveting LeBron James Observation From Adam Silver’s Opening Night and Christmas Games Schedule

The NBA schedule can reveal priorities that even the commissioner might avoid stating outright. With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, two of the league’s biggest regular-season stages have suddenly placed his new team at the center of the conversation. The decision has raised an interesting question about what the NBA values most when it builds its television calendar:

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The defending champions The next generation of stars The player who can still command the biggest audience?

Nick Wright believes the answer is obvious.

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“To me, what the league is telling us, right or wrong, is they still look at LeBron James as the main attraction of their sport,” Wright said, discussing the schedule on First Things First. He argued that the league’s choices reveal how it still views James within the sport’s hierarchy.

His argument centers on the opening-night matchup involving the New York Knicks. Rather than simply maximizing the reigning champions’ spotlight, the league placed LeBron James and the Sixers in the building for the occasion.

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Wright pointed to the possibilities the NBA could have chosen instead. The Knicks could have opened their title defense against the Thunder, another recent champion, or against a team they defeated during their championship run.

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Instead, the league made sure LeBron James was part of the night.

That decision becomes even more revealing when Christmas enters the equation. The NBA placed James’ return to LA in the marquee 5 p.m. Christmas Day window, giving the former Lakers star another nationally significant stage against his old team.

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“Historically, that third Christmas Day slot was the slot where it got the biggest rating,” Wright added.

He explained why that slot has historically mattered. The third Christmas game has traditionally attracted enormous attention because it occupied a prominent broadcast window, making it valuable television real estate long before streaming became central to the league’s distribution strategy.

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Chris Broussard, sitting on the panel, added historical context to the Christmas Day matchup.



While a Sixers-Lakers game does not carry the same modern rivalry as some other Christmas contests, the franchise has plenty of history, from Julius Erving and the 1980s 76ers to Allen Iverson’s battles with the Lakers in the early 2000s.



“Dr. J, Magic Kareem, you had Iverson against, you know, Kareem or Shaq,” Broussard pointed out.

However, Wright quickly cut the argument short, pointing out that the rivalry dates back a long time before crediting LeBron James once again for putting the 76ers back on the map.

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The scheduling decision also reflects the commercial impact of James’ move. Philadelphia received 34 national television and streaming appearances across NBC, Peacock, ESPN, ABC, and Amazon Prime Video, the maximum allowed under the league’s current media-rights structure. The Sixers had received only 14 national broadcasts the previous season.

The contrast is difficult to ignore.

Importantly, days before LeBron James announced his new team, Adam Silver publicly urged him to make his decision sooner. He revealed that the NBA’s scheduling plans were delaying his free-agent decision.

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James’ arrival has therefore changed more than the Sixers’ lineup. It has changed how the league presents the franchise to the broader basketball audience.