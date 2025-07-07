Nickeil Alexander-Walker Receives Emotional Farewell From Ex-Teammates as Hawks GM Makes Expectations Clear

You know it’s real when NBA players post sentimental photo dumps—and Nickeil Alexander-Walker just delivered a farewell post that had Timberwolves fans wiping tears like Game 7 just slipped away in double OT. “Thank you 612!” he wrote, referring to Minneapolis. “Grateful for the memories… birthplace to my son and brought joy to the game I love.” The carousel showed him boating, bonding, and balling with his Minnesota teammates. But this wasn’t just nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. This was the final goodbye. He is moving, and it’s paining.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is heading to Atlanta. And he’s not just hopping teams—he’s cashing in. The Atlanta Hawks landed the 6-foot-5 guard/forward in a sign-and-trade with the Timberwolves, locking him down to a four-year, $62 million deal. That’s right—NAW just secured the kind of bag that makes even NBA role players do double-takes. His new city? Hotlanta. His new mission? Be the glue guy Trae Young didn’t know he needed.

The outpouring from his now-former Timberwolves teammates said it all. “Overly proud of you brother,” wrote Rob Edwards. “Happy for you famo ❤️,” Jaylen Clark chimed in. “My brother fr 🤞🏾,” added Leonard Miller. And then came the cherry on top: Though not from a teammate, a story repost from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil’s MVP cousin and Canada’s basketball prince. “Earned it twizzzz,” SGA posted after his Atlanta move, reflecting on the Gilgeous-Alexander bloodline continues to eat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nickeil Alexander-Walker (@nickeilaw) Expand Post

AD

The Minnesota Timberwolves will miss him, not just because of his defense or those sneaky corner threes, but because Nickeil Alexander-Walker did something that’s become rare in the modern NBA: he showed up. Every night. 82 games last season, and 82 games the season before. Load management? Never heard of it.

Why the Hawks Wanted Nickeil Alexander-Walker Badly

GM Onsi Saleh didn’t mince words. “He brings a blend of defensive intensity, shooting, and a competitive spirit that instantly elevates our team.” Translation: The Atlanta Hawks are done watching opponents turn their backcourt into a layup line. Nickeil Alexander-Walker gives them perimeter defense with a vengeance—the kind that makes scorers second-guess those lazy sidestep threes.

Last season with the Wolves, he averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 25.3 minutes per game (played 82 games!). But it’s his shooting that really jumps off the stat sheet. He shot .381 from deep, nailed career best 141 total threes, and had 125 catch-and-shoot makes—ranking 10th in the league in catch-and-shoot efficiency among high-volume gunners.

Put simply, if you give him daylight, he’ll make you pay like you just fouled someone on a three. This isn’t your average 3-and-D signing. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was a defensive pest all season long:

170 deflections

72.5% recovery rate on defensive loose balls (2nd in the league!)

Those numbers aren’t just good—they’re Tony Allen-good. He’s the type of guy who’ll happily dive into the first row to save a possession, then casually pull up from the wing the next trip down. A two-way menace who never takes plays off? Yeah, the Hawks needed this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Especially when you consider that Atlanta also added Kristaps Porzingis earlier this offseason, stole a first-round pick in a savvy swap with the New Orleans Pelicans, and just signed Luke Kennard—a dude who makes more threes than Steph in shootaround. Atlanta’s been stuck in NBA purgatory longer than Vince Carter was stuck waiting for a ring. But now? They’re building something spicy.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker gives them versatility. He can defend multiple positions, spot up alongside Trae Young, and even take over secondary ball-handling duties when Ice Trae sits. He’s not here to drop 25 a night—he’s here to make life easier for the stars and harder for opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And for $62 million over four years? That’s value. Not bargain-bin, not max deal chaos. Just the perfect mid-tier signing that makes contenders look smart come playoff time. This is Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s moment. After years of bouncing between roles, cities, and rotations, he’s landed in a system that wants him, needs him, and just bet $62 million that he’s about to level up.

He’s gone from “Shai’s cousin” to “Atlanta’s X-factor.” So yeah—farewell posts are cool, but it’s what comes next that matters. And if his Minnesota farewell was emotional, his Atlanta debut might be electric. Keep your eye on Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The man’s not done making headlines. He’s just getting warmed up.