Nico Harrison Issues Statement on Jason Kidd’s Mavs Extension

As of today, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has signed a multiyear extension with the team. Though the exact terms of the deal remain unknown, the deal signals Dallas’ confidence in Kidd’s ability to guide the team through the Western Conference and to the NBA Finals, as he had done in 2024. For a team led by Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, while featuring captivating talent like Cooper Flagg, this move highlights a commitment to a winning culture.

GM Nico Harrison praised Kidd’s ability to develop young players as well as his leadership skills. He recently said, “J-Kidd’s basketball resume is one of the best in the game, and through every situation he has proven he’s the right person to lead the Mavericks.” He also highlighted, “He has a track record of developing some of the best talent in the league, as well as the ability to connect with players to bring out the best version of themselves.”

Harrison also made it that Kidd is the perfect coach for Dallas’ future, adding, “J is the perfect head coach to lead this team to championship contention now & for years to come.” His statement shows the team’s unwavering faith in Kidd and his ability to maximize the roster’s production.

Harrison isn’t the only one who has praised Kidd. Team governor Patrick Dumont echoed the sentiment. “Our entire organization deeply appreciates Coach Kidd’s leadership, focus and positive energy,” he said.

“Coach Kidd embodies everything our organization wants in a leader, and I am happy he will be here for many years to come.” He also expressed hopes that Kidd would lead Dallas to a championship.

The timing of the extension is notable given other teams’ interest in acquiring Kidd. Earlier this summer, the Knicks pursued him but were blocked by Dallas, eventually leading to Mike Brown’s hiring. Prior to this, the Los Angeles Lakers also showed interest in interviewing him before hiring JJ Redick.

Jason Kidd’s Reaction to his Extension with Dallas

Kidd expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him, saying, “I’m grateful for the belief that Patrick and Nico have in me, and the trust we’ve built while working together to construct a team that Dallas can be proud of.”

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd

He also highlighted the dedicated and talented players on the Mavericks’ roster, adding “We have a great group of players here who love basketball, are talented and coachable. … It’s even more special that I can continue to coach the team that drafted me, and where I was able to win a title as a player,” referring to the 2011 championship team, for whom Kidd started at point guard.

Dallas has had major highs and lows during Kidd’s four-year tenure. Kidd has put together a 179-149 record as head coach, guiding the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and the NBA Finals in 2024, but missing the playoffs in 2023 and losing in the play-in in 2025.

The deal shows a willingness to let Kidd grow the culture in Dallas as the franchise pivots to new cornerstones in Davis and Flagg.