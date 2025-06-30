Nico Harrison’s D’angelo Russell Interest Backed By Surprising Stats as Anthony Davis Reunion Looms

What if the answer to Dallas’ point guard crisis isn’t a blockbuster name, but someone hiding in plain sight? D’Angelo Russell, a player many wrote off as streaky or inconsistent, just wrapped a season that might change everything you thought you knew. With Kyrie Irving sidelined, Luka Doncic now a Laker, and the Mavericks desperately needing playmaking juice, Nico Harrison’s eyes seem to be drifting toward a familiar face from the Nike universe. And with Anthony Davis already in the building, a quiet storm might be brewing in Dallas. Could Russell be the unlikely glue piece that holds this post-Luka era together?

Nico Harrison does not intend to move in vain. Harrison spent close to two decades at Nike, where he forged relationships with such legends as Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis, and entered the GM position in Dallas with a new playbook, one that is based on the relationship with the player, service leadership, and analytical work. This isn’t just nostalgia or convenience—it’s data-driven, chemistry-tested interest. Beginning with the acquisition of Kyrie Irving to the outrageous Luka-for-AD type of exchange, all of them have the footprints of familiarity and calculated trust of Harrison.

Dallas has now landed in the position of having to get a lead guard who can run the offense and avoid taking over the ball. D’Angelo Russell ticks most of the boxes. He is a competent shot creator, a player who does not need the ball to make plays, and above all, he already has chemistry with Anthony Davis. As far as making this a not-so-unlikely fit, Harrison is known to have preferred prioritizing players in his own circle, and D’Lo has his own history of heavy associations with Nike throughout his tenure with the Lakers and Clippers, too.

The D’Lo Data Drop: Surprising Stats That Make the Case

D’Angelo Russell’s value isn’t always visible in a box score—but dig deeper, and the numbers are there to back him up. Russell shot an impressive 39.0% on catch-and-shoot threes in the 2024–25 season across 113 made attempts. That’s not just good—it’s elite for a guard often seen as a primary ball-handler. In fact, in 2023–24, he ranked in the 90th percentile league-wide as a spot-up shooter. That kind of floor-spacing is exactly what the Dallas Mavericks need around interior presences like AD and phenom Cooper Flagg.

Russell’s pick-and-roll game remains sharp. With a Usage Rate and Assist Percentage both around 27%, he continues to function as a dual-threat: score when needed, and dish when defenses collapse. His efficiency in pick-and-roll situations regularly places him in the top 20–30 guards, the exact kind of half-court organizer Dallas is missing without Luka.

When the lights get bright, D’Angelo Russell shines brighter. Among players with 10+ clutch field goal attempts this past season, he led the entire NBA with a 42.9% field goal percentage in those moments. That includes big shots in fourth quarters without LeBron James on the court, showing he doesn’t shrink under pressure.

Looking at his broader team influence, Russell’s presence on the floor added +1.4 points per 100 possessions to the Lakers’ offense, with a +1.5% eFG swing. While not an MVP-level boost, this under-the-radar stat suggests Russell contributes to smoother ball movement and better shot quality across the board.

His defensive RPM still floats between –2.7 and –1.2, which won’t get any awards. But hustle metrics—like contested closeouts and deflections—indicate effort is there. Under the right coach and scheme, Russell’s defensive presence could be serviceable. Dallas is betting on effort, not lockdown skills—and D’Lo might have just enough in the tank.

If Nico Harrison is scanning the market for chemistry, he doesn’t need to look further than the D’Angelo Russell–Anthony Davis connection. Their mutual spacing—D’Lo stretching from deep, AD popping mid-range or diving to the rim—allowed them to create problems for defenses. More importantly, they communicated, drew up adjustments on the fly, and made each other’s jobs easier. If Dallas wants plug-and-play chemistry around its cornerstone big man, D’Angelo Russell brings that built-in.

Here’s where it gets interesting for Dallas. With limited room under the $196 million tax apron, they could use their $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception to offer a two-year, ~$12 million deal next summer. If a trade is the route, the Mavs would need to send out matching salary—bench pieces, like Dwight Powell or Olivier-Maxence Prosper could be candidates. They’re deep into the tax already, so any deal would require careful financial juggling.

On the surface, D’Angelo Russell to Dallas might sound like a depth signing. But dig even an inch deeper, and it starts to look like a sneaky-smart Harrison classic—based on chemistry, cost-efficiency, and system fit. With elite shooting, proven clutch gene, and a strong rapport with Anthony Davis, the move checks more boxes than fans might expect.

But here’s the million-dollar question: Is D’Lo the stabilizing guard Dallas needs, or another streaky gamble with a nice highlight reel? Drop your thoughts below—would you welcome D’Angelo Russell in a Mavericks jersey?