Nico Harrison Throws Subtle Shade at Luka Doncic as Mavs Plans Revealed After Cooper Flagg Pick

When you have the No. 1 pick, go for the No. 1 prospect. Simple math, right? The Mavericks didn’t overthink it—they manifested it. Against all odds, Dallas won the lottery (1.8% chance, remember?) and wasted no time snatching basketball’s next obsession: Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old with ice in his veins and Maine roots, he’s got Duke polish and superstar written all over him. This wasn’t just your average pick, but a prophecy fulfilled. And just in the nick of time, Nico Harrison hit the refresh on the Dallas Mavericks’ future.

This draft feels more like the beginning of a redemption arc for the general manager. It is a way to tone down the heat he has been facing since Luka Doncic’s historic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in February this year. Yet, the Mavs Nation lives in the fear that maybe Cooper will meet the same fate. However, this time, the fans might be wrong, because Harrison has revealed the plans moving forward. And it has everything to do with Cooper.

Flagg’s stats are pretty much enough to sum up all the reasons behind the Mavs’ big dreams. At 6’8″, Cooper Flagg dominated his Duke era. Averaging 19.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, and 1.4 BPG, he powered the Blue Devils to a Final Four. He didn’t stop there—he snatched the Wooden Award, ACC Rookie of the Year, and a spot on the ACC All-Defensive Team. Simply put, Flagg owned 100% of the spotlight.

Therefore, when the reporters at the presser asked Nico Harrison about having a player who fits into the culture of Dallas. Someone who adds to the culture, is Cooper the one he envisions? “I think the biggest thing is he’s a two-way player. When you watch him play, he plays hard; when you have a guy that does that, it makes basketball plays,” the Mavericks GM clarified. “When you talk about the stuff that people talk about him, they don’t talk about basketball with him. They talk about all the intangibles. When you have a player that’s that good and people talk about the intangibles, they don’t talk about basketball. Then that’s a guy who’s gonna add to your culture.”

via Imago Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Was it a callout or just a coincidence wrapped in truth? After Luka Doncic’s LA exit, whispers turned into fireworks. The Mavs front office didn’t mince words—poor conditioning, questionable diet, and fading discipline. Then came the mic drop: owner Patrick Dumont slammed the door, declaring only those obsessed with winning belong. So, if you look at it closely, Doncic’s intangibles never really fit into the Mavericks‘ system. However, Cooper feels different.

But now that the Mavericks have officially ended the Luka chapter, everyone is locking their eyes onto the blueprint ahead. Nico Harrison drafted a prodigy, and now he unveiled a master plan. With Cooper Flagg as the centerpiece, the Mavericks are rebuilding from the soul out. This wasn’t about patchwork fixes or band-aid stars. Harrison carefully crafted this as step one of a full-blown revolution. And Kyrie Irving is also a part of the mega rebuild.

Nico Harrison’s major plot reveal after sealing Cooper Flagg’s fate with the Mavericks

Kyrie Irving is running it back—on his own terms. The 33-year-old declined his $43M player option to sign a bold new 3-year, $119M deal with Dallas. Despite a torn ACL that ended his season in March, he’s eyeing a January 2026 return. And yes, he will soon join Cooper Flagg on the court in the fearless blue and white. Speaking of Kai, one of the reporters asked Nico, “With Kyrie Irving’s injury and coming back in January, do you feel like you have to do something to add to the roster, or how much work do you have to do to the roster going forward?”

Without a moment’s hesitation, the 52-year-old general manager said, “That’s gonna be part of free agency. We’ll have to try to—first of all, you can’t replace Kyrie. But our goal will be to try to get a piece that helps us bridge the gap while he’s out. That will be what we focus on next.” As many fans and experts of the game have said before, Irving is the leader; therefore, imagining a future without him feels like a joke. Moreover, the Dallas community wouldn’t be happy, and Harrison wouldn’t want a second round of wrath!

via Imago Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison watches warm ups prior to a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, a reporter asked how the Mavericks will stand out stylistically in the NBA, referencing a prior statement. The question probes what makes their playing style unique compared to other teams. Harrison confessed: “I don’t know that we’ll be different than most NBA teams. I think we’ll be different than what we’ve been in the past. You have multiple guys that can handle the ball, multiple guys that can get you in your offense. I think you’ll see us playing a faster pace, sort of the way we played when we had like eight players—a lot of passes, a lot of movement, the ball finding the hot hand.” Now that they have bagged Cooper Flagg, the confidence in the voice and the hope in their hearts are speaking loudly.

The revolution has been televised—and it’s wearing No. 1. With Cooper Flagg as the face, Kyrie Irving as the heart, and Nico Harrison pulling every string, the Mavericks aren’t rebuilding—they’re reawakening. From culture resets to stylistic rewrites, Dallas isn’t chasing greatness. They’re designing it. So buckle up, Mavs Nation. The blueprint is bold, the vision is loud, and the future is already knocking.