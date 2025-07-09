Nico Harrison Turns to LeBron James’ Close Ally After Jason Kidd Suffers Triple Blow

With the offseason now in full swing, all eyes remain on the Dallas Mavericks, and more specifically on GM Nico Harrison steering the ship. So far, the team has defied the odds of a 1.8% chance to land top prospect Cooper Flagg into their ranks. Additionally, the Mavs have made some shrewd signings, which might make a world of difference for them in the future. Although Dallas basketball is back on the rise, the picture behind the scenes at the organization might be a tad concerning.

While the Mavericks have been stacking up players in the past couple of weeks, the same cannot be said for their coaching staff. Jason Kidd, in particular, has suffered consecutive blows as key members of his staff have left his side. Sean Sweeney was the first one to depart from Dallas to join San Antonio, followed by one of Kidd’s most trusted generals, God Shammgod, leaving for Orlando. Shammgod had joined the Mavericks in 2016 and quickly risen through the ranks, becoming not only a key player development coach but also one of the most respected figures within the organization. If losing such crucial presences in the locker room wasn’t enough, the Mavs are also on the verge of losing Jared Dudley. He’s reportedly in advanced talks with the Denver Nuggets and will be taking up a more advanced role under head coach David Adelman. So that’s three massive setbacks for Kidd and the Mavericks.

The departures may have been staggering, but Kidd and Co. will just have to move on towards bringing in new members ahead of that highly anticipated 2025-26 campaign. And good news, they’ve already made significant strides in that department, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. “Dallas has been in discussions with former Lakers/Cavaliers/Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy and Jones to fill staff vacancies created by the departures of Jared Dudley to Denver and God Shammgod to Orlando,” Stein has reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It seems like Nico Harrison has wasted no time at all in bringing in the reinforcements. Dallas has already promoted former Suns and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel to an associate head coach role. Now, they’re eyeing long-time LA Lakers assistant and LeBron James’ close ally, Phil Handy. Handy is one of the most trusted voices in the LA locker room and a three-time NBA champion as a coach, so adding someone of Handy’s pedigree will certainly be a huge boost for Kidd and the Mavericks if they hope to emerge as top contenders from the West. Also, Nico Harrison isn’t done, not yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jason Kidd is set to reunite with a former teammate to bolster the coaching staff.

The clock is ticking for the Dallas Mavericks; they’re trying to make backstage moves that could make or break their season. Jason Kidd is assembling a new support cast around him after the old ones left for greener pastures. If you thought acquiring Mike Handy from the Los Angeles Lakers was a masterstroke by Nico Harrison, you’ll get your minds blown by the other acquisition the Mavs just made. With Jared Dudley heading to Denver, Dallas has opted to bring back one of their own by signing Popeye Jones.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd (center, top) reacts during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

According to Marc Stein, Jones is back with his beloved franchise. “Longtime NBA assistant coach and former Mavericks fan favorite Popeye Jones is expected to join Jason Kidd’s Dallas coaching staff, league sources tell @TheSteinLine and @DLLS_Sports, which would reunite them after they played together during Kidd’s first two NBA seasons,” Stein wrote on X. This is massive news for the Mavericks supporters, who love Jones dearly for the time he spent with the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former Dallas power forward is a well-known name in the coaching space. Jones has served as an assistant coach for the Nets, Pacers, 76ers, and, most recently, the Nuggets, where he even won his maiden ring back in 2023. Now, he’ll bring all that experience to Texas, where he’ll be working under none other than his former teammate, Jason Kidd. It will be interesting to see how Jones and Kidd get along, as a massive season awaits the Dallas Mavericks.