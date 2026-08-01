Nike Teases First Signature Shoes of Victor Wembanyama After Spurs Star Signs Long-Term Multi-Year Extension

Nike has now officially solidified its future superstar. Victor Wembanyama didn’t just sign a massive, long-term, multi-year contract extension. Wemby and Swoosh have taken huge leaps towards building a signature brand around the young phenom. Following a dominant 2025-26 campaign that saw the 22-year-old capture Defensive Player of the Year honors and lead San Antonio to the NBA Finals, the San Antonio Spurs superstar locked in right before his original deal was set to expire in October 2026, putting to rest any speculation of sneaker free agency.

The main anchor of this newly extended partnership is the official confirmation of the moment fans have been waiting for: Victor Wembanyama’s first signature line, the Nike Wemby 1.

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Nike kicked off the announcement with a cinematic social media teaser that mimics a cosmic Big Bang, showing a stellar explosion that converges to form a stylized “VW” logo shaped like an alien head. Fitting the 7″4 Alien. The new logo replaces the unofficial alien graphic Nike used during his first two seasons, creating a permanent visual anchor for his upcoming signature line.

Nike released an official statement confirming the historic renewal:

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“We are proud to continue supporting Victor Wembanyama’s journey with Nike. As one of the most unique and influential athletes in the world, Victor is a generational talent who continues to inspire the games next generation. We are excited about all that we’ve built together and look forward to more wins ahead.”

By locking in his own signature sneaker, Wembanyama joins an elite club of Nike athletes alongside legends like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as young superstars Ja Morant, Devin Booker, and Sabrina Ionescu.

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While Nike traditionally takes at least two years to bring a new signature design to market, the debut of the “VW” logo suggests that development of the Wemby 1 is already well underway, capitalizing on a historic summer for the big man.

Just weeks prior to finalizing his Nike extension, the Spurs signed Wembanyama to a five-year, $252 million super-max rookie extension, guaranteeing his stay in San Antonio long after leading the franchise back to championship contention for the first time since 2014.

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Before the Nike Wemby 1 officially hits retail shelves, sneakerheads will get another taste of his Player-Exclusive catalog. Slated for a Fall 2026 release, Nike will drop the G.T. Cut 4 ‘Statue of Liberty’ in a “Mint Foam/Metallic Gold” colorway.

The design pays homage to Ellis Island and the historical relationship between France and the United States, featuring a copper-toned French translation on the heel that reads “Vous êtes les bienvenus” (“You’re Welcome”).

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Wemby originally signed as a teen with Nike in 2022 while playing for Metropolitans 92 in France before being selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Throughout his first three seasons in the league, he primarily rotated through Nike’s Greater Than line, headlining the G.T. Hustle and G.T. Cut series.

With a maximum contract extension secured and a signature sneaker on the horizon, the Alien’s reign as basketball’s most unique force is officially set in stone both on and off the court.