“Nikola Is Very Smart”: Jokic’s Uncharacteristic Reporter Comment Was a Carefully Planned Warning to Nuggets, Claim Analysts

Ever since Denver took a chance on him with the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Nikola Jokic has never hidden his desire to spend his career with the Nuggets. But after passing on an extension for the second straight offseason, questions about his future have grown. Jokic’s latest comments have eased much of the concern surrounding his future. But the timing and wording of his comments have led some analysts to believe he was also sending a message to the Nuggets’ front office.

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Following Serbia’s latest game in the 2027 FIBA World Cup, the three-time MVP said: “My idea and my wish is to stay in Denver. I will most probably sign next summer. The decision is strictly business-oriented. My wish is to stay and play for Denver the rest of my career. It’s on them if they want me.”

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Those remarks immediately caught the attention of Chris Mannix and Rachel Nichols. And according to them, this statement was not an accident.

“This wasn’t an accident. This quote was not an accident. Nikola is very smart,” Nichols said.

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The decision makes financial sense. As explained by Bobby Marks, the Nuggets star passed on a four-year extension worth about $278 million this offseason. By waiting until next summer, he could instead qualify for a massive five-year deal worth as much as $359 million. Should Jokic sign that deal next summer, it would become the richest contract the NBA has ever seen.

His total career earnings would climb to an astonishing $724 million, making him the highest-paid player in league history. The agreement would also include a valuable no-trade clause. With that financial incentive in place, Nichols thinks Jokic’s public comments were about more than simply maximizing his earnings.

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“I think this is a put-pressure-on-ownership move. Are you going to put your money where your mouth is and leave?” she added.

The Denver Nuggets have been comparatively slow this offseason. They parted ways with Tim Hardaway Jr. and did not confirm the futures of Spencer Jones and Payton Watson. Meanwhile, they have added Tyus Jones and Marvin Bagley III.

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According to Chris Mannix, the Nuggets’ decision so far could also reshape Jokic’s future calls.

“If they wind up looking like a first-round and done team, does he turn around and go, ‘You know what? I don’t know if I want to stay and play the remaining best years of my career for a middling type of contender.’ I think it does put, to your point, a ton of pressure on that front office and ownership to go out and spend.”

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Now it all comes down to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets this offseason. Both sides have a crucial decision to make. And it looks like the franchise star has made his. No, it really doesn’t seem like he wants to rush things this summer.