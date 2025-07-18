Nikola Jokic Addresses Immediate Future Amid Nuggets Uncertainty

Only a few players, if any, are having an eventful summer as much as Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. The three-time MVP is known to enjoy his offseason with his horses back in his home country of Serbia. So much so that he’s spoken several times about his desire to leave the States for as much time as possible once the season ends, to enjoy time with his horses. However, this time around, Jokic, although he has left the United States, hasn’t gone back to Serbia. Any guesses?

While you might expect him to be somewhere in Europe, Jokic is on another continent altogether. The Nuggets superstar is currently in China, yes, you read that right. Jokic is spending his offseason in China, where the fans have gone into a frenzy seeing the Serbian center. But, wait. Why is he in China? Well, even though not many know, Jokic has several connections with the country. The most notable one being his shoe deal with the Chinese brand 361Degrees.

In fact, that’s what brings him to China during the offseason. The Joker is there to discuss his future with the brand, and of course, to work on his ‘Joker 1’ sneaker lineup ahead of the next. During his recent event, Jokic was put on the spot by some of the reporters, as he was asked about his immediate future plans. “What are you most expecting to experience during your China this time?” The reporter questioned Jokic. His response?

“I mean that’s with the shoes… Shoes and fans are gonna be No. 1, and then city and culture and food is gonna be… Other parts you know, fans and shoes is gonna be No. 1 things for me, and then you, if I have time, see a little bit of the city, to try some different food or to see the culture, to see some interesting stuff. I think that’s the order.” Jokic said. Shoes and fans take the first priority on Jokic’s things to do while in China. Seems about right, given Jokic’s huge contract with the 361 Degrees.

The Joker inked his deal with the Chinese brand back in 2023, shocking many by taking a rather unconventional route. We mean, it’s not often you see a player as good as Jokic not sign a deal with the giants within the United States market. However, Nikola Jokic’s decision seems to be paying off big time, with the fans loving his Joker 1s. So, it will be interesting to see what’s next for Joker and 361 Degrees, as they strive to change the basketball shoe landscape. However, after Jokic is done with his shoe business, he’s got to decide his future in the Mile-High City.

Nikola Jokic’s future in Denver faces uncertainty

Although most of the trade headlines this offseason have been about Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, there’s something big brewing in Denver. Moreover, it’s about the Denver Nuggets’ biggest star, Nikola Jokic. Many of you might’ve heard him delaying his contract extension to scoop out another year, plus $80 million. While that news might not have sounded very concerning for Denver fans, given that he still has two more years left on his contract, we are afraid the latest update might ring alarm bells.

Nov 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena.

According to NBA Insider Anthony Irwin, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to pair Luka Doncic with either Nikola Jokic or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Yes, you heard us, Jokic is on the Purple & Gold’s radar. “There’s also no trade James would accept that would benefit the Lakers and fit their parameters as they look to pair Luka Doncic with either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic, ” Irwin wrote. Even though Doncic and Jokic are known to be close friends, no one saw this coming.

This means that Jokic’s future in the Mile-High City might be nearing an end. However, before the LA supporters get too excited, there is a lot that’ll need to be sorted out even before the Lakers can start negotiations with Denver. Having said that, seeing Doncic and Jokic together will be a scary sight for the rest of the league if a move goes through. Now, will it happen or not? No one knows right now.

However, even if it does happen, it won’t be without the Lakers giving up a fortune. So, it will be worth watching how this one goes.