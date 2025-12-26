Nikola Jokic Admits Beef With $42 B Company After Win vs Timberwolves

While on Christmas Day, Nikola Jokic delivered another historic performance, off the court, he had another battle ongoing. This was not for MVP votes, but a beef that has been going on for a decade. It goes back to the infamous draft night, where the 30-year-old’s moment was cut short thanks to Taco Bell. Now, the fast food company is making sure to bury that beef.

The Denver Nuggets star wore a T-shirt to Thursday’s Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, saying he “still won’t try it.” Talking to the press, he said, “It’s a little beef that I have with Taco Bell.” Nikola Jokic said of his outfit. He concluded, “I’m joking guys.” This was after Taco Bell tried its best to relaunch Quesarito worldwide.

Taco Bell is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, a publicly traded company (YUM), with an overall market cap of around $42.69 billion as of late 2025. And who better to choose than Nikola Jokic, as they have a long-standing history. During the 2014 draft night, the Serbian was the 41st pick, but he was not on anybody’s screen. His moment was overshadowed by a Taco Bell commercial for the Quesarito. Now that the product is making a comeback, the company wants the Nuggets star to forget the previous issue.

Taco Bell announced on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, that the cult-favorite Quesarito is returning to menus nationwide. The hybrid burrito-quesadilla for a limited time. However, this re-release comes with a specific “wish” from the brand: to convince Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic to finally take a bite of the menu item.

For the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the Ball Arena was filled with white t-shirts that said, “give the Quesarito a chance.” Once Jokic found that, he simply jokingly said, “No way. That’s funny. I’m not gonna do it. Not gonna do it.” The story has followed him ever since, becoming an NBA folklore favorite. Jokic has joked that he refuses to eat Taco Bell, but even the CMO of the company wants things to change.

“We heard our fans loud and clear,” Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said.”Their passion turned the Quesarito into a Taco Bell legend and bringing it back for the holidays felt like the perfect way to celebrate that energy. And as for the moment that helped keep its story alive – Jokic, we hope there are no hard feelings.”

While the issue with Taco Bell remains a joking matter, the Serbian made sure that his performance on the court was viewed seriously.

Nikola Jokic makes Christmas extra special for Denver fans

While he was laughing pre- and post-game, the 3x MVP led the Denver Nuggets to victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime (142-138). Before the game, Cameron Johnson joined the already injured Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun as the third starter sidelined with an ailment. But the Joker took the pressure and delivered a historic triple-double of 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists.

Yes, he became the first NBA player to score +55 points, +15 rebounds, and +15 assists in one match. It was also his 15th triple-double of the season, and it was much needed. The Nuggets were nine points down at one point during overtime, after Anthony Edwards from Minnesota hit a three-pointer with 1 second left to go to extra time. Throughout the night, Nikola Jokic was a menace to four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. And he was successful in dropping the second-most points of his career and third-most on Christmas Day.

His performance only trails Wilt Chamberlain’s 59 in 1961 and Bernard King’s 60 in 1984. The performance also becomes a more reason why Taco Bell wants to mend their relationship with the Joker. As the Nuggets star continues to perform at an MVP level night after night.