Nikola Jokic at Risk of MVP Race Elimination After Nuggets’ Announcement for Spurs Game

Nikola Jokic is about to enter the record books as the first player in NBA history to lead in both rebounds per game (12.9) and assists per game (10.9). Despite this record and several other clutch performances, the Joker’s fourth MVP and his streak of six top-two finishes in a row hang by a thread. The Denver Nuggets head coach already stated his assessment, and now he is just following through on that statement.

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Because of the 65-game minimum rule, the 3x MVP needs to play in the final game of the regular season against the San Antonio Spurs. But the Nuggets ruled out 7 players, including Tim Hardaway Jr. (Left Knee Soreness), Jamal Murray (Right Shoulder Impingement), Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Injury Management), Cam Johnson (Right Ankle Injury Management), Christian Braun (Left Ankle Injury Management/Right Hip Flexor Strain), Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain), and Spencer Jones (Right Hamstring Strain). While these guys are ruled out, there is still hope in the Mile High City.

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Because, for now, Nikola Jokic remains questionable due to the management of his right wrist injury. If the Joker wants to qualify for the awards, he would not only have to suit up but also play 20 minutes in San Antonio. Even the Serbian’s streak of seven All-NBA teams in a row is at stake. He sat out of the Nuggets’ 127-107 victory over the resting Oklahoma City Thunder, along with all of the starters. It was quite a shocking decision, and now head coach David Adelman stated that the team will hold a final discussion for Sunday’s matchup.

“We’re going to have that conversation,” the Denver coach said. “He went through a lot of treatment today. Obviously, playoff success matters more than anything, but this rule is in front of us, so we have to make a proper decision. We need a real plan – either it’s those minutes, or we move on.”

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They have an 11-game winning streak, and the Nuggets have gone on a 14-2 run since March 11. It was all possible on the back of Nikola Jokic’s performance. The Joker made history by averaging a triple-double for the second consecutive season, tallying 27.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists. But a hyper-extended left knee during a game against the Miami Heat on December 29, 2025, meant he was out for 16 games. This took away a major part of his time and put his MVP status at risk.

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According to the recent NBA ratings, Wemby stands at #1, followed by current MVP SGA. There were doubts about the Spurs star’s availability, but he played in his 65th game to put those doubts to rest. But there is one thing not in the French phenom’s favor. The Athletic revealed the anonymous poll of NBA players for this year’s MVP crown. Surprisingly, Wembanyama was not in the top 5. SGA got 39% of the votes, while Jokic finished second with 21.4%. So, the Joker needs to play to give a run at Shai’s dominance.

Several other NBA stars, including Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, and Stephen Curry, have also fallen short of eligibility for individual awards despite strong seasons. Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has already filed an “Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge” to have his missed time, specifically two games in December for the birth of his daughter, count toward his eligibility.

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The Joker currently doesn’t have that option. So, he will have to play 15 minutes against the Spurs to be eligible. While the standard rule requires 65 games of at least 20 minutes, the regulations allow for up to two games where a player only needs to play at least 15 minutes. His only game less than the threshold minutes was the game where he got injured. So, the decision came to this because of the head coach’s stance on resting his team.

Coach Adelman clarified his stance, which put Nikola Jokic’s eligibility at risk

The Nuggets’ head coach has benched all his starters, Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, against OKC. This stunned the NBA community, as they still haven’t locked in the third seed. But Adelman is in favor of long-term playoff readiness over any seeding or individual accolades for Nikola Jokic. Whether the Nuggets face the Rockets or Timberwolves, regardless of their 6-2 overall record this season against them, it will be a challenging seven-game series.

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“The matchups with those teams, I’ll be honest, there’s so much unknown,” he explained to Denver media about his deliberate move to avoid a first-round nightmare. “I think people need to calm down with ‘Let’s play the Lakers.’ If Luka comes back and feels good, do you want to play Luka Doncic? Like, I think you’re messing with the game when you think that.” Another reason why the head coach rested the majority of his players against the Thunder was because of the previous heated battles.

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In the February 27 game, Lu Dort was ejected after a hard foul on the Joker, sparking tempers with teammates and coaches coming in to make the save. No doubt, Adelman won’t hamper Jokic’s MVP chance unless necessary.