Nikola Jokic Can Win More With Formula Behind Michael Jordan & Kobe’s Success, Says NBA Veteran 

Nikola Jokic’s talent already makes him one of the most versatile and impactful players in the NBA. The three-time MVP is a historically unique combination of size, strength, scoring, and vision. That is as perfect a package as can be. But can the Denver Nuggets get even more out of him? Some apparently believe they can unlock even more with a strategic tweak to their offensive approach.

And well, there appear to be some elite examples of how it has already worked before. Former players suggest that incorporating elements of Phil Jackson and Tex Winter’s triangle offense, a system that historically powered multiple championship cores, could allow Jokic to maximize his unique skill set and elevate the team’s scoring efficiency.

While Denver currently leans on pick-and-rolls and motion offense, Stacey King and Horace Grant note that integrating a structured triangle variation could create spacing advantages and open lanes for both Jokic and his teammates. The system relies on timing, decision-making, and floor awareness: all strengths that Jokic consistently displays. If executed correctly, it could make the Nuggets far more difficult to defend, especially in late-game situations.

Jokic’s versatility and basketball IQ make him particularly suited for such a system. Stacey King explained, “Scotty Pippen and Michael Jordan could get a shot anytime the offense broke down,” highlighting the importance of a reliable playmaker when the triangle collapses. King noted that while modern NBA teams run variations of the triangle, they rarely teach it as a complete system, limiting its effectiveness. Horace Grant added, “He can play all five positions in that offense. I haven’t seen someone in the last 15 years with his footwork, passing, and rebounding.”

Both veterans emphasized that Jokic, paired with Jamal Murray’s scoring ability, could replicate the championship-caliber execution that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant exemplified. As King noted, “You better have one guy on that perimeter when the shot clock’s down to five; he can get something going to the basket or get to the foul line.” Murray offers a secondary scoring option late in the shot clock, ensuring the offense remains fluid even under defensive pressure.

They also note that implementing a full triangle system would require discipline and patience from the coaching staff, as it demands precise reads and coordinated movement from all five players on the floor. Jackson, during his tenure at the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, amassed a total of 11 championships using the system. He employed the system with the likes of Jordan and Scottie Pippen at the Bulls, then with Shaq and Kobe, and then later with Kobe and Pau Gasol, for the Lakers.

Fortunately, Denver’s roster includes multiple high-IQ players capable of adapting to such a system, making the transition feasible if the staff prioritizes proper teaching and repetition. Another key advantage of the triangle approach is the development it offers younger Nuggets players. By participating in a structured, decision-heavy offense, players like Christian Braun and Julian Strawther can sharpen their basketball instincts, improve floor spacing, and better anticipate defensive rotations.

Over time, this could deepen team cohesion and allow the Nuggets to become a multi-faceted, unpredictable unit.

How the Nuggets can use the Triangle as a Blueprint

Beyond creating spacing, the triangle allows Denver to manipulate defensive rotations more effectively. By positioning Jokic in the post and Murray on the perimeter, defenders are forced into difficult choices: collapse on Jokic and risk open threes, or stay on shooters and allow Jokic to facilitate inside scoring. Complementary wings like Aaron Gordon and new addition Cameron Johnson can shift dynamically, adding layers of cuts, pinches, and off-ball movement that make the offense less predictable.

The system also enhances late-clock efficiency. Instead of relying on Jokic isolations, Denver can capitalize on coordinated reads and precise positioning. Jokic’s passing ensures the best scoring options are executed while opponents scramble to adjust, giving the Nuggets an edge in clutch situations where spacing is crucial.

Finally, the triangle could accelerate development across the roster. Young players, exposed to decision-heavy roles and constant movement, can improve anticipation and basketball IQ, while high-IQ veterans help anchor the system. The end result is an offense less dependent solely on Jokic, reducing his load, while turning Denver into a versatile, unpredictable unit capable of testing any defense.