Nikola Jokic Can’t Escape His Fate Despite Making Clear Message About NBA Future, Says Ex-Lakers Star

From the streets of Denver to his home country of Serbia, everyone is aware of Nikola Jokic’s love for horses. Recently, the Joker also garnered a lot of attention on social media after a clip that showed the stark contrast in his emotions from when his horse won a race to him compared to him winning the Larry O’Brien trophy. This made many believe (if they already didn’t) that basketball isn’t the most important thing in Jokic’s life. However, despite that, an ex-Lakers star thinks that Jokic cannot escape his fate.

What fate? You might wonder. Well, not too long ago, the Serbian big man stated that he did not want to be remembered for being great at basketball; he would instead have everyone remember him as a great father and a great human being. But, ahead of Serbia’s recent preparation matchup for the EuroBasket 2025 against Germany, Dennis Schroder, fascinated by Jokic’s approach to life and basketball, suggested that even though he doesn’t want to, everyone will remember the Joker as one of the greatest hoopers of all time.

“I find it fascinating that basketball really only comes second or third in his life,” Schroder told Magenta Sport. “He enjoys spending time with his family and his horses. He lives for the things that matter to him.” The new Sacramento star was in awe after knowing that basketball comes second or third in Jokic’s life. However, it was what he said after this that caught everyone’s attention. “He says he doesn’t want to be remembered in the books for basketball, but for how good he is as a father. But as a player, he’s the best in the world.” He said.

The German forward noted that Nikola Jokic doesn’t want to be remembered as the greatest to ever do it, but as a good father. However, he thinks that the Joker is the best player in the world right now. From Dennis Schroder’s statement, it became clear that no matter how much Jokic tries to downplay his contribution to the sport, every fan will forever remember that. Nonetheless, while the Denver or NBA fans in general will not forget just how good Jokic was, that will not change the Serbian’s approach toward the league.

If you’re wondering why, then Jeff Teague’s insight on why players from other parts of the world, especially Europe, don’t show too much emotion after winning the league or dominating the game might help solve your doubts.

Jeff Teague reveals why Nikola Jokic and other Europeans don’t show emotions after winning the NBA

As we mentioned, recently, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic took the internet by storm after shedding tears, something he’s not known for, when his horse won at the Duzijanac 2025 horse race in Subotica. While the majority of the fans were quick to say that this was because of Jokic’s sheer love for his horses, former NBA champ, Jeff Teague, revealed that there’s more to this than the Serbian’s affection for horses. Teague shared an insight that he learnt from Dennis Schroder, which might also apply to Nikola Jokic and even Luka Doncic.

Speaking on the Club 520 Podcast, Teague pointed out that the likes of Jokic not being so emotionally invested in the league is simply because of the fact that they will not be spending their entire lives in the States. “It’s different for people like Luka and Jokic and all them. It don’t bother them. Like, European players, if they don’t win, once they leave, they don’t even live here. Nobody even cares.” Teague suggested.

He pointed out that once players like Jokic wrap up their careers, regardless of how well he does, he’ll be back in Serbia. “They do not care about nothing,” Teague said. “I learned that from Dennis Schroder. He literally did not, not saying he don’t care about America, but he just be like, ‘When I’m done playing here, I’ll go play back home. I’m gonna get all the money I can here, go home. Then go play back home.’ Like, they do not care.”

Teague stated that most of the players coming from across the pond see the league purely from a professional standpoint. He revealed that Nikola Jokic, Dennis Schroder, and more treat the NBA as their job, unlike the American hoopers for whom basketball is a lifestyle. While there’s nothing wrong with either mentality, according to Teague, this is why we see such a stark difference in emotions while lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.