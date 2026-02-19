Nikola Jokic Clears Stance on Retirement After Recent Injury Break

For a franchise built around his brilliance, even a few silent weeks felt seismic. When Nikola Jokic went down in the Denver Nuggets’ final game of 2025, the league didn’t just hold its breath over a knee – it wondered, again, about his heart. For years, the NBA world has speculated whether Jokic’s famously low-key demeanor masked a creeping indifference, whether his love for his horses in Serbia might someday outweigh his devotion to basketball. A month on the sidelines only amplified that narrative.

He kept his All-Star status without touching the floor, yet the absence fed a familiar storyline: the reluctant superstar, brilliant but detached. Some even questioned how much longer he’d want to keep playing at all. Then came the injury scare. In that late-December game, Jokic suffered a non-contact hyperextension of his knee – the kind of moment that can tilt a season, or a career. He avoided the nightmare scenario of a torn ligament, but the rehab from the strain was grueling enough.

In a candid sit-down with Malika Andrews, Jokic admitted the recovery forced him to confront something he hadn’t fully considered before: what the game actually means to him. The time away didn’t push him closer to retirement. It clarified why he isn’t ready for it. Though he called it “really interesting” because this was his most serious injury to date, it was an adjustment. “I’m so used to playing, so used to be on the floor that I felt like I’m missing out.” Not being able to play basketball that long probably made him think about the time when he’d not be playing. And he wants to delay that for as long as possible.

Andrews was blunt about how the NBA world sees Nikola Jokic as something seperable from basketball as she said, “you never struck me as someone who is wanting to do this forever because you have such a full life outside of basketball.”

In response to if he’d play for as long as LeBron James and Stephen Curry are, the 31-year-old center said, “To be honest, I think I’m going to play basketball until I, like, I can play and I can play on a high level.”

So he’s probably going to go as long as James and Curry for as long as his health allows it. And for a very simple reason. “I think because I enjoy it. I love to play. So, I think I’m going to play until, like, I can perform on a high level and still kind of enjoy, still be healthy.”

He shut down the narrative that he is looking for an early exit. So a life outside basketball is not going to tempt him.

Why is the NBA afraid of Nikola Jokic checking out?

The narrative seemed to follow Jokic for a while. Even with his apparent distance from his diehard fans. He was seen as the face of a franchise that famously prioritizes his stable of horses in Sombor over the glitz of the NBA.

It doesn’t help that NBA big men like Jokic suffer an athletic decline earlier than players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry. He came back and is still dropping MVP numbers, but played limited minutes in the All-Star Game, proving he’s not that superhuman after all.

Yet, Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards called him out for a lack of effort. And Jokic stoked those flames with his apparent indifference back then, only to disagree later.

Far from the narrative, the recent injury saw the Nuggets struggle significantly in his absence. A startling observation showed the Nuggets’ offensive rating drops below the league average when Jokic is off the floor. Now that he’s back, they’re at 15.8 points per 100 possessions. The statistic could underscore why the NBA community is concerned about the retirement timeline of a 31-year-old with plenty of seasons in him.

Despite his off-court interests, Jokic is driven by his desire to bring another championship to the Mile High City. Until he completes his checklist, the horses in Serbia will have to wait.