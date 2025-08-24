brand-logo
Nikola Jokic & Co. to Take Advantage of Celtics’ Desperation – Reports

ByShweta Das

Aug 24, 2025 | 1:29 PM EDT

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The Boston Celtics are in a bit of a free fall. After shedding nearly $30 million by offloading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, they’ve somehow found themselves back above the dreaded second apron. With Jayson Tatum expected to miss most, if not all of the season, it feels like Boston’s championship window has slammed shut.

So what’s next? According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico, the Denver Nuggets are among the teams circling. The former champs, who already made a splash this summer by trading for Cam Johnson, are eyeing Boston’s newly-acquired guard Anfernee Simons as potential backcourt depth behind Jamal Murray and Christian Braun.

Simons, 26, averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists last season and shot over 36% from three. He’s a legitimate offensive weapon, but the Celtics might be too desperate to get under the tax line to maximize his value.

This is a Developing Story…

"Have the Celtics' championship dreams crumbled, or is there still hope for a comeback?"

