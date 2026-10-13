Nikola Jokic Faces Backlash for Picking Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan & Others in Major List

Nikola Jokic’s choices for his NBA Mount Rushmore have sparked a debate over which players deserve to be considered the greatest in basketball history. The Denver Nuggets center selected Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, and Wilt Chamberlain, leaving LeBron James off his list. While some supported Jokic’s choices, others questioned the omission of a player whose career has become central to the all-time greatness debate.

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Jokic explained his selections during an interview with SPORTbible, highlighting different qualities that made each player stand out. His choices reflected his appreciation for championship success, individual achievements, and the ability to influence the game. However, including Curry while leaving James out quickly became a talking point among basketball followers.

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The debate gained traction after Legion Hoops shared Jokic’s selections on X, prompting different reactions to his choices and the absence of the Ex Los Angeles Lakers star.

Curry’s Inclusion and LeBron’s Absence Divide Basketball Opinions

Some commenters immediately backed Jokic’s judgment, treating his selections as a legitimate personal opinion. One user wrote, “Joker knows ball.” Another went further, posting, “Joker knows ball. Curry > Bron.”

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The second reaction turns Jokic’s list into a direct comparison between Curry and James. Curry’s impact on the modern NBA is evident in how teams have increasingly emphasized three-point shooting and floor spacing. His shooting range and off-ball movement have influenced offensive strategies across the league, providing context for why Jokic might include him among basketball’s most influential players. However, that influence does not automatically settle the broader comparison between Curry and James.

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Other commenters interpreted James’ omission as a possible slight. One user wrote, “LeBron sneak diss 👀,” suggesting that leaving the Ex Lakers star off the list could carry a message beyond Jokic’s personal preferences.

Still, Jokic’s selections do not establish that he intended to disrespect James. A four-player Mount Rushmore requires difficult omissions, and leaving someone out is not necessarily the same as criticizing their career. James’ longevity, scoring record, and sustained production remain important parts of the all-time greatness conversation.

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The debate also extended to Russell, whose inclusion prompted a harsher response from another commenter: “People need to stop pretending like Bill Russell was anything more than a tall player in the most unskilled era. He is overrated.”

That criticism raises a familiar challenge when comparing players across generations. Russell won 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics and was known for his defensive impact. Although the league has changed considerably since his playing days, judging his legacy only through the standards of modern basketball overlooks the role his defense played in Boston’s success.

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Another commenter suggested replacing Russell or Curry with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The former Lakers center has a résumé that supports his place in all-time discussions, having won six NBA championships and six regular-season MVP awards. He also held the NBA’s career scoring record until James surpassed him in February 2023. The suggestion highlights how personal these lists can be, with every selection creating another difficult omission.

Not everyone believed Jokic’s choices deserved criticism. One commenter pushed back against the backlash, writing, “How yall be mad at players having their own opinions 😂😂😂 weirdos.” This reaction shifted the discussion away from comparing résumés and toward whether players should be free to express their personal views without being accused of disrespect.

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Ultimately, Jokic’s list reflects his own criteria rather than an official NBA ranking. The reactions show how championships, statistics, longevity, and influence can produce different definitions of greatness. While James’ omission has fueled the debate, the discussion also demonstrates why Mount Rushmore selections rarely produce universal agreement.