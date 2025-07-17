Nikola Jokic Finds Unexpected Joy in $10.4B Company Decision Amid Uncertain Nuggets Future

The NBA is gruelling, no cap. Doesn’t matter in which phase of the season you’re in. Preseason, Regular Season, Postseason, or off-season, sensation seems to be the middle name of the league. The pressure skyrockets through the roof if you’re a superstar, like Nikola Jokic. Yet, the 30-year-old Serbian center knows how to find his escape. Away from social media, the Joker finds his peace in horses. And just when you thought his obsession might have reduced, things took a turn.

Nikola partnered with China’s $10.48 billion company 361 Degrees in 2023. Right after signing a multi-year contract with the brand, he said, “I’m very excited to join the 361° team and contribute to their mission of bringing wellness and sports to people around the world. The work we have done on my first shoe has been amazing so far, and I cannot wait to share it with everyone very soon.”

Now, the Joker touched down in China on Thursday for a brand promotion event. The media welcomed the Denver Nuggets superstar with an exceptional gift during his first appearance. Specifically, it was a horse head sculpture, featuring a muzzle crafted from sneakers and a mane made entirely of shoelaces. As a result, the usually stoic Jokic cracked a rare smile.

In response, he expressed his gratitude with a heartfelt message. “This is kind of cool, this is really cool. Thank you, thank you, this is really cool. Really amazing, thank you, really cool. Thank you. I really love the shoes. This is amazing, amazing.”

This seems like a brilliant escape, flying 6347 miles away from Denver. It’s the kind of escape that might silently scream, “I know about the ongoing rumors.” However, they’re just rumors, even if Udonis Haslem makes it sound like an obvious god-tiered option. You’re surely wondering what’s going on, right? Here’s the plot twist: The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly pursuing Nikola Jokic.

Pairing him up with Luka Doncic to build a super team? Yes, that’s the plan. However, it won’t be easy.

Doubts cloud Nikola Jokic’s future with the Denver Nuggets amid Lakers rumors

When Udonis Haslem speaks, the league listens—or braces for impact. After two decades of war paint and championships with the Miami Heat, the legend pulled no punches. Sitting down with Mike Miller on The OG, he dropped a message so loud it could rattle mile-high altitude. His words? A direct callout to Nikola Jokic and a storm warning for the Nuggets.

He said, “They ain’t loading that up. Listen, the Joker is going to have his hands full. You think he played 40 minutes a game last playoffs? These is loading their guns. You think Houston State, ironically, got three centers that do three completely different things, and all of them are going to beat on his a–.” Back in the day, that was a Shaq thing. “You think the Clippers went out, got Big Zu, then went to get Brooke, and then also got Collins? Man, you’re right. Joker, don’t sign that extension. Just wait.” Udonis has warned Nikola Jokic with throwback fire, naming Zubac, Brook Lopez, and John Collins as giants lining up to test him. He even told the Joker to pause that Denver extension.

However, Jokic already signed a five-year, $270 million deal in 2022, securing his place in Denver through the 2027-28 season. Even so, contracts are made of paper, and whispers continue to grow louder. Meanwhile, behind the Hollywood lights, a bold new script could be taking shape. As the Lakers hand their future to Luka Doncic, they are reportedly dreaming bigger, aiming to add even more firepower to their evolving empire.

Nikola Jokic flew 6347 miles and still landed right in the middle of the chaos. China gave him horses. The Lakers? Dreams of a royal union with Luka Doncic. Meanwhile, Udonis Haslem is throwing elbows through microphones, and front offices are quietly sharpening their pitchforks. The Joker smiles, but the league watches, so does the Denver Nuggets. Something wild might be brewing—and the next move could change everything.