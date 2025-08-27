Nikola Jokic Gets Special Surprise as 22-YO Teammate Steals Spotlight in EuroBasket Opener

Nikola Jokic’s EuroBasket 2025 debut lived up to the hype, but it was one of his youngest teammates who added an extra spark to Serbia’s opener. The reigning NBA champion powered Serbia past Estonia with a near triple-double, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists in just 23 minutes. His +39 plus/minus showcased just how dominant he was whenever on the floor.

Yet it was 22-year-old Nikola Jovic who stole part of the spotlight. The Miami Heat forward erupted for 18 points, marking the second-most ever by a Serbian player in a EuroBasket debut—only behind Jokic’s own 19-point mark from years earlier. The performance instantly fueled excitement about Serbia’s depth and the potential of their young star alongside their MVP leader.

After the game, Jokic received a special surprise when Denver Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke greeted him courtside, underscoring the significance of his international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(Hang tight, more is coming soon)