Nikola Jokic Hypextension Injury: Nuggets Star’s Return Timeline & Effect on MVP Eligibility

It feels like someone suddenly pushed the brakes on Nikola Jokic’s explosive 2025-26 NBA season. A left knee hypertension is all it took for the star to leave the court. Otherwise, no force in the league could’ve done that. At least not when he is averaging 29/12/11 per game.

The moment when the Joker fell on the floor in the second quarter of the Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat matchup on Monday, the crowd gasped. Was it another ACL injury taking another of the league’s superstars away for months?

Luckily, it was the Achilles, but a hyperextended left knee. Meanwhile, ESPN’s senior insider Shams Charania shared the details about the 30-year-old Serbian’s return timeline. The world won’t see Jokic for 4 weeks. And this is the longest he’s been away from the court since his debut in 2015. Having played 69-70+ games over the last decade, this pause is a major blow.

Now, let’s understand the aftermath of the injury. Simply put, how will the knee situation affect Nikola Jokic’s MVP candidature this season? As you know, he’s the frontrunner in the discussion, and many experts believe that the 3-time MVP was going after a fourth this time. But will that be possible?

This story is developing…