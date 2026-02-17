Nikola Jokic in Disagreement With Anthony Edwards Over Major LeBron James Question

Over the years, LeBron James has heaped praise on Nikola Jokic multiple times. The list of names for the Nuggets star includes one of the best, most dominant complete players, among other things. Even the Joker has done the same and complimented Bron. But this time his answer’s sentiment did not match what another rival, Anthony Edwards, had stated.

LeBron played in the All-Star Game for a record-setting 22nd time. Featuring in the marquee event at 41 meant he matched the feat that only Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar accomplished. As retirement question swirls, there was another question during the weekend, which gained headlines. “Are you going to cry when LeBron retires?”

For this question, Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards had different answers, and understandably so.

The Nuggets center said, “No”, he won’t shed a tear. Further, he was pressed more and asked why he wouldn’t show some emotion. “No. I don’t know. I don’t have that kind of emotion.” The Joker admitted that the last time he cried was when his horse won a race. While Jokic might show little emotion, Ant has already shared his emotional state.

“Am I going to shed a tear? I might cry a little bit,” Edwards responded, suggesting that it will be a surreal moment. The reason why their answer is different is because of how they perceive LeBron James.

For Nikola Jokic, Bron is not his idol or someone he watched while growing up. “When YouTube came out when I was like 15, I watched Magic because of his passing, and Hakeem because of his post moves, and Jordan because he is Jordan.” So, James is a very well-respected friend/rival in the league. But for Anthony Edwards, it’s different.

He grew up watching King James, and while he has admitted Kevin Durant as GOAT, the Wolves star won’t keep quiet if there is any mudslinging towards Bron.

At the end of the 2021 NBA season, LeBron James and his Lakers crashed out in the first round. Yet Anthony Edwards was quite vocal and supportive and put the haters on notice.

“I’ve never seen so many people be so happy to see an athlete fail more than Lebron. His whole career he’s been hated on constantly and slandered to no end to the point where when he retires nobody would have appreciated his greatness. I will be glad I will be one who did. ”

This clearly states the emotional attachment that Ant has towards Bron. And the Joker might not share this bond, but he truly admires the Lakers’ superstar.

Nikola Jokic might not cry, but respect for LeBron is through the roof

Last month, when the Lakers faced the Nuggets, Jokic was on the sidelines due to a hyperextended knee. LeBron James went over and made his way to the Nuggets’ bench and shared a hug with the Nuggets’ star. Speaking about it, LeBron shared, “It’s the utmost respect,” James said. “Jokic is one of the greatest players to ever play this game. For me to see him, go over and just pay my respect, that’s easy.”

Similarly, the Joker didn’t hold back on his thoughts about James still being able to play at 41 and why the younger players are not a match for Bron. “You can see how many players cannot stay healthy and cannot be in the league for such a long time,” Jokic said of James. “I think being in this league for so long, and I’m going to say producing the numbers, he’s still one of the best players in the league, even in this stage of his career. It’s impressive. Definitely, we all should admire that, how good. I think maybe we don’t see that right now, but after he stops playing, I think we’re going to admire it even more.”