Nikola Jokic Injury Update: Latest on Nuggets Star’s Knee Recovery Status and When Will He Return?

The Denver Nuggets opened the season on a high note and have maintained that momentum as one of the best-performing teams in the highly competitive Western Conference. A roster that is heavily relying on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets are in dire straits after Joker suffered a knee hyperextension against the Miami Heat. While the Nuggets have held their own in his absence, there’s a growing tension among the fans as they are unsure if the Nuggets can continue this form for long. Here’s what we know about Jokic’s status so far.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What exactly happened to Nikola Jokic’s knee?

Nikola Jokic was playing at an MVP level this season until he suffered a knee hyperextension against the Miami Heat in late December. It happened during a defensive play when Jokic wanted to help his teammate, Spencer Jones, under time pressure while backtracking. Jones stepped on his foot, which probably led to the injury. Jokic immediately went down, clutching his knee. He limped off to the locker room and didn’t take any part in that game.

ADVERTISEMENT

While most people feared the worst, the MRI reports suggested it was a hyperextension, and Jokic would be re-evaluated in four weeks. But fortunately, it was way better than most people thought on first glance. He also has a bone bruise on the hyperextended knee, as per NBA Insider Shams Charania.

What have the Nuggets revealed about Jokic’s knee injury?

Jokic, a three-time MVP, was running for his fourth until he went down with a knee issue. It is extremely unfortunate for him and also for the Denver Nuggets, especially given the form they were in this season. Head coach David Adelman was in slight relief once the MRI reports came out, and they suggested better than it looked on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an unfortunate situation. Silver lining, it’s not season-ending, but it was a very concerning moment for us… not because of the player he is, it’s because I know him… He’s one of the tougher people and players I’ve ever been around,” Adelman said via Josh Lewenberg on January 1.

However, with the four-week timeline almost coming to an end, there are questions about Jokic’s return. But the news from the Nuggets’ camp isn’t exactly very positive, as Adelman shared some updates around the big man’s return before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It’s just been a very up-and-down process. Not to sound vague, but that’s the truth. Good days, bad days,” Adelman said, via DNVR Sports.

The Serbian superstar is working on his fitness in the background, but given the leader he is, Jokic is helping his teammates in practice and was also seen barking orders from the bench in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. His instructions helped the Nuggets secure a 125-124 win over the Sixers in overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

When will Nikola Jokic return?

If the MRI reports are to be believed, Jokic will be evaluated again around January 30, and if things fall into place, he could be back on the court with a minutes restriction. However, given Adelman’s recent updates, it seems like he may take more time than expected to return to fitness. For the time being, if the 4-week timeline is taken into account, Jokic could be back for the home game against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 31.

Imago Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) holds his knee after an injury against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A week ago, Shams Charania came up with a positive update on Jokic’s situation as he believed that the Serbian is way ahead of his schedule as he resumed on-court training. “A new development here: Nikola Jokic has resumed on-court workouts for Denver,” reported Shams Charania on NBA Today. “He’s right on schedule, if not a little bit ahead of schedule, making his return to the lineup by the end of this month. That’s about that four-week initial timetable that he had.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While there’s a lot of eagerness to return for Jokic, the Nuggets are proceeding with caution as they understand the gravity of the situation. They must focus on his long-term return to maintain his durability and avoid rushing him back to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

How are the Nuggets managing Jokic’s absence?

While there were doubts over how the Nuggets would play without their talisman, Adelaman’s men have held their own in this tough period. They are a respectable 7-5 since Jokic’s injury unavailability, whilst maintaining the third spot in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets aren’t only dealing with Jokic’s injury, as they have multiple crucial players out with their respective issues. Backup center Jonas Valanciunas suffered a calf strain right after Jokic’s issue, and he was also out for a few games, leaving the Nuggets totally stranded. Adelman had to turn to young forward DaRon Holmes II as a makeshift center, and the youngster didn’t disappoint. He highlighted how Jokic helped him in training by providing game reading instructions.

“He’ll (Jokic) help me out with my (player development) workouts with the little things that will translate to the game. My DHOs, stuff like that, making sure I screen the right way. Those little things matter for winning,” Holmes told The Denver Post last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Jokic and Valanciunas’ absence, the Nuggets have relied on DaRon Holmes II and Zeke Nnaji to carry out the duties of a center. Interestingly, Valanciuna is close to returning to the court, and Adelman has mentioned that the Lithuanian big man take up his spot in the starting lineup once he is available, suggesting that Jokic could be out for a longer period.