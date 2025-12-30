Nikola Jokic Injury Update: Severity Confirmed After Nuggets Star’s Exit vs. Heat

The Denver Nuggets entered their matchup against the Miami Heat with a lot of expectations. However, despite securing a 147-123 win, that was the last thing on everyone’s mind as they wanted to know about Nikola Jokic, who suffered a devastating blow during the matchup. The three-time MVP collided with his own teammate. So what’s the latest update?

“The initial outlook regarding Jokic’s injury is encouraging. Early indications suggest it was a hyperextension and that there was no serious damage,” a Serbian outlet Meridian Sport reported.

Although there has been no official update on the seriousness of the Joker’s injury, if this report has any truth in it, this could be massive news for the Nuggets, who obviously won’t be the same without their franchise cornerstone.

(This is a developing story…)