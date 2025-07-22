Nikola Jokic Is Left Pleasantly Surprised After Family Rivalry Surfaces in China Tour

The Nuggets’ front office has been working overtime after the Western Conference Semifinal exit last season. And the new additions made in this off-season have reinvigorated hopes of another deep playoff run in the upcoming season. But while the front office is busy assembling a championship-level roster, Denver’s talisman, Nikola Jokic, is enjoying every bit of his free time. He recently visited China to promote his new kicks. But this trip turned into a wholesome event that extended beyond just showcasing new shoes.

The Nuggets superstar raised many eyebrows across the globe when he signed for a Chinese brand, 361 Degrees, a $10.48 billion company, instead of going for the likes of Nike and Adidas. His goal was to have more creative control over his signature shoe line, now called the Joker 1. That’s the reason for his visit to the far-eastern country. His trip involved sightseeing tours and interacting with the massive fan following that he built in the country. He also had an opportunity to soak up the local culture while visiting Guangzhou, Foshan, Chengdu, Shijiazhuang, and Beijing.

And in his last stop, he visited a place very close to his heart. A stable. CGTN Sports Scene, China’s only English Sports TV show, shared the clip with the caption, “#Jokic finally in his natural habitat 🐎.” For the uninitiated, Jokic’s love for horses isn’t just a hobby—it’s part of his DNA. Back home in Sombor, Serbia, horses were his first love long before basketball took over.

The 3x MVP reportedly owns more than a dozen horses in Serbia. He’s no tourist at the stables because this is like an extended portion of his home. Knowing this, a fan even gave Nikola Jokic a gift of a lifetime.

Nikola Jokic remains undefeated on his China trip

When you score a triple-double 34 times in a regular season, that’s only a thing one can associate with the Joker. But during his trip to China, he got involved in another sport: Running. And in a true Nikola Jokic fashion, he didn’t race against another person, but instead, against a Bullet train. Now hold your horses; it wasn’t exactly a race. But a fan task that the 3x MVP did during his trip to China.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He even claimed, “Of course I won.” Another victory came when he took on his older brother Nemanja, a former basketball player. The 40-year-old ex-hooper tried his best to caution the Joker about the three-pointers, but hey, “That’s my sweet spot,” he shot back with a sly smile on his face. Even though Nemanja drained one, Nikola stayed undefeated and even flexed.

But truly, the most amazing thing he won was the gift from a fan. One fan in particular shocked the Serbian with a horse head sculpture. Yes, another unique thing about it was that it was completely made using 361 Degree basketball shoes, adding to this unforgettable trip for the Serbian.