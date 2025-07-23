Nikola Jokic Makes Bold NBA Future Confession After Yang Hansen’s Simple Request

“Hansen, Hansen, put your suit on.” That was the chaotic, frantic call from those around Yang Hansen on draft night. While other prospects were sweating under the hot lights, the 7-foot-1 center from China was so sure he had more time that he was busy finishing his fried chicken. The moment, which he later called a “big shock,” was a perfect, humble introduction for the Portland Trail Blazers’ new rookie, a player whose game has already earned him a lofty, and perhaps burdensome, nickname: the “Chinese Jokic.”

So is the hype real? In his first few Summer League games, Hansen did everything he could to prove the comparison was more than just about his size. He was a force, a 7-foot-1 hub of offensive creativity, showcasing a dazzling mix of no-look passes and dominant post-play. It was clear this kid was special. And as it turns out, the original Joker has been taking notice.

During his offseason trip to China, Nikola Jokic was shown a clip of Hansen being asked what he would say if he ever met his idol. Hansen answered in Chinese, a response that was translated as a simple, endearing request: “Picture, signature, please?”

Jokic’s reaction was pure, unfiltered Joker. He started with a joke that was also a bold confession about his own future. “He’s good,” Jokic said with a smile. “I think um, I’m happy when he gets in his prime that I’m gonna be out of the league probably in in two… I’m not, actually.” It was a classic, self-deprecating comment that also hinted at a surprisingly short timeline for his own legendary career.

But then, the competitor came out. He laid out the terms for the photo op with a playful fire. “Yeah, he, he’s talented… yes, we can have a picture of whatever he wants. And uh, only if he play bad against me,” Jokic said, the smile never leaving his face. “Let’s say like that. If uh I destroy him and I score a lot of points then yes. If he do that, no.”

And Jokic’s playful warning might be rooted in a little bit of truth. When you look at the numbers, the “Chinese Jokic” comparisons aren’t just hype, they’re statistically sound. In his Summer League run, Hansen averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Compare that to Jokic’s own debut back in 2015, where he put up a more modest 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. The numbers show a young player who is already a little ahead of where the two-time MVP was at the same stage.

It was the perfect mix of respect and trash talk from Jokic, a sign that the master is already looking forward to schooling the apprentice. But while Jokic was making jokes in China, major business was being handled back home.

Nikola Jokic’s wild offseason and a $212 million “no thanks”

So what does a three-time MVP do in his offseason? If you’re Nikola Jokic, you don’t post workout videos; you go to China and race a high-speed train. In his latest viral moment, the Nuggets superstar was seen galloping alongside a bullet train as it pulled into a station, a playful nod to his pregame ritual of racing teammate Christian Braun. The Nuggets’ official account posted the clip with the caption, “Typical Joker antics 😂.”

The trip was part of a promotional tour for his new signature shoe with the Chinese brand 361 Degrees, a deal he signed for more creative control. The tour drew massive crowds, with over 30,000 fans showing up to see him in Guangzhou alone. But for Jokic, it was also a chance to indulge in his other great passion: horses. One of the stops included a visit to a local stable, a place where the Serbian big man is clearly in his element. As one Chinese media outlet put it, he was finally in his “natural habitat 🐎.”

But behind all the “Joker antics,” a serious financial power play was unfolding. While Jokic was charming fans and winning playful races, news broke that he had quietly declined a massive three-year, $212 million contract extension from the Denver Nuggets. For any other franchise, this would be a five-alarm fire, a sign that their superstar is unhappy. But in Denver? It’s just business as usual.

According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, the Nuggets’ front office isn’t sweating it. “No worry at all. It’s the smart move from his side, if I’m being honest,” a Nuggets front office executive said. “He can lock in an extra year next year… Same offer, plus one more year, will be there for him a year now from now. He knows that, and we’re all on the same page.”

It’s a calculated gamble from Jokic, a quiet bet on his own health and continued dominance. By waiting until next offseason, he’ll be eligible to sign an even bigger deal: a four-year extension worth nearly $300 million. For a player who has remained remarkably durable and has won three of the last five MVP awards, it’s a risk worth taking. It’s a confident, under-the-radar move that shows the Joker’s business savvy is just as sharp as his on-court vision.