Nikola Jokic Praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Tying Wilt Chamberlain’s Record: “Do People Know How Hard It Is?”

Earlier this season, Nikola Jokic joined Wilt Chamberlain after a 25/15/10 triple-double while shooting at least 90% from the field. Matching any record with the NBA icon is a surreal experience, which the Nuggets star has experienced many times. So it’s no surprise when the Joker tipped his hat to OKC guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s latest feat.

The current MVP tied Chamberlain’s record streak by scoring at least 20 points in 126 consecutive games. Speaking to the press after the game, Jokic said, “I don’t know. Do people know how hard it is to do that? To make a 20-point game in 10 games, not 120 or whatever. It’s special, and he’s a special player. It’s a pleasure and a privilege to battle against him.”

The Thunder guard hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter Monday night against Denver to tie that record. Chamberlain set the record from 1961 to 1963 and scored 20 points every game of the 1961-62 season for the Philadelphia Warriors, including his famous 100-point game in 1962. Although SGA has not 100 but has had a career-high 55 points against the Indiana Pacers early this season.

Reflecting on the performance and what it means to have his name in the history books alongside Wilt Chamberlain, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, ” It’s still a lot to even like wrap my head around.”

Further adding, “To be honest with you, I try not to even like think about it, especially during the season. But obviously, being in a conversation with a guy like that is special. It’s crazy to think that where I was 10 years ago, I’d be here today, but you work hard. You trust the process, and you look up, and great things can happen for you. And I’m a testament to that.”

Drafted 11th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018, but after just one season with L.A., he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That setback turned into an opportunity, and today he leads them at the top of the NBA.

Nikola Jokic’s coach also praised Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The last encounter against the Nuggets needed overtime to separate the winner. This time, OKC avoided OT after SGA hit the game-winner on a stepback 3-pointer. He finished with 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting, 15 assists, and nine rebounds. Apart from Jokic, even David Adelman praised the Thunder guard.

“The name that he is up there with is Wilt,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said before the game. “If you love this game, you should love the history of it. And for him and for Wilt, to talk about him again and again and again on his records — it just says a lot about Shai’s career, the consistency that he’s shown over the years.”

Apart from matching Chamberlain’s record, SGA also became just the second player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 15 assists, and 0 turnovers in a single game. The only other player to achieve this statline was LeBron James. So another storybook highlight for the current MVP.