Nikola Jokic Reveals He’s Taking Notes From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder Amid Playoff Push

Less than two weeks ago, the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic showed the most emotion during a game. While facing the Thunder, the Joker let it all out. He nearly came to fighting with OKC’s Jaylin Williams after Lu Dort’s cheap shot. This was the bad blood between the reigning champs and the former holders. It can get intense as it did that day, but there’s also an element of respect.

Nikola Jokic may not show this, but he’s obsessed with basketball. It relates to his observations on the floor. There’s not a moment he stops processing information. And it would be erroneous if the three-time MVP wasn’t spending analysing arguably the best two-way system in the league right now.

“I like watching Oklahoma… How they hit, how they play, how they compete, all 5 the same. I like watching, you learn something. You see how they move, what they do,” Nikola Jokic said on X&O’s Chat.

Jokic doesn’t have to like the Thunder. However, they did establish a blueprint last season. Not just that, but being the champions means having a perpetual target on their backs. Despite those things, OKC became the first team to 50 wins this season. The Nuggets are very much in contention.

However, Nikola Jokic knows it just as well as every team in the West. In order to get to the Finals, it’s highly likely that you will have to go through Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. Studying and observing their system gives Jokic some control. He’s in talks for his fourth MVP, leading the Nuggets to the most successful offense this season.

But OKC’s swarming defense takes its toll. Nikola Jokic is humble enough to implement some of their tactics to help the Nuggets win. Because no matter how rough the road gets, the Joker knows where home is.

Nikola Jokic is only loyal to the Denver Nuggets

There’s something about international players building a connection with their franchise. Giannis Antetokounmpo was willing to risk his legacy. Luka Doncic smashed his phone after the Mavericks traded him. There’s a part of them that’s always going to be different than USA players. Nikola Jokic and other foreign-born stars literally build a new life in the city.

Nikola Jokic was picked up by the Nuggets in the second-round during a commercial. However, their unwavering trust in his talent has seen them win a championship and allowed him to create a life of his dreams. So, his mind is set. He doesn’t just want to win, but Jokic only wants to do so with the Nuggets.

“I wouldn’t like to imagine that. Even if we never win anything else after this, an organic title, it means more to me than anything. I really found peace here. My two kids were born here. Everyone’s here. Peace, home, I found my life here. And I like life here. I don’t feel the need, I don’t have the urge to. We built something here, together as a team,” Jokic said on the podcast.

As much as the Thunder seem favorites, the Nuggets will always be in the picture. The team has a 39-35 record. Even a small winning streak could see Denver move up to the third seed. From there, the postseason is about chess matches within the game. And getting a checkmate against Nikola Jokic is one of the hardest assignments.

The Thunder and the Nuggets have never met in the postseason. If both teams make it past their first-round matchups, there’s a chance for the two titans to clash. And Jokic will come prepared.