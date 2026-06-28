Nikola Jokic’s Contract Decision Creates Major Issue for Nuggets Amid Jaylen Brown Trade Rumor: Reports

The Denver Nuggets enter this offseason sitting just $2 million under the second apron with only ten players under contract, and with a decision from Nikola Jokic that has added pressure to an already complicated offseason. According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Jokic is considering delaying his contract extension for a second consecutive summer.

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“Jokic informed the Nuggets around this time last year that he preferred to delay contract extension talks for another year,” the insiders reported. “The Stein Line has learned that it is under consideration again this summer: Electing to take the same step and holding off on extension talks.”

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As of now, it does not appear to be about defection, really. Jokic said after Denver’s first-round exit against Minnesota: “I want to be a Nugget forever.” Nuggets executive VP Ben Tenzer echoed that publicly, saying the organization feels “really comfortable” with its relationship with Jokic.

The logic for waiting instead revolves around how last summer, the available extension was a three-year deal worth approximately $215 million; this summer, Denver can offer a four-year extension approaching $280 million. By waiting again, Jokic preserves a similar number for next summer while also entering 2027 with a projected $62.8 million player option — meaning free agency is only a year away if he chooses. For the Nuggets, the absence of a long-term commitment, however well-intentioned, forces their hand on roster construction right now.

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“Sources say that the Nuggets have at least internally discussed whether they have the asset wherewithal to join the trade chase for Boston’s Jaylen Brown, but the Nuggets have yet to emerge as a bona fide landing spot for the Celtics’ MVP candidate,” the insiders further reported.

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 2025-26 and carries a cap hit of $57 million next season. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Boston has been asking for at least four first-round picks in trade discussions. But Denver does not control its 2027 or 2029 first-round picks, making it nearly impossible to satisfy that ask.

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Pairing Brown with Jokic, though, would give Denver an elite two-way wing alongside the most gifted offensive center in the game. So, while the Nuggets have explored the idea, at this point, that is all it is.

Other problems for the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic

The more immediate pressure point is restricted free agent Peyton Watson. Per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Denver is expected to offer Watson somewhere north of $28-30 million per year. Stein and Fischer also reported that an offer sheet in the $30 million range could be enough for Denver to balk at matching, with the LA Clippers, Lakers, Bulls, and Nets all weighing pursuits.

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The cap math is the problem. Christian Braun’s five-year, $125 million extension kicks in this summer at roughly $21. million annually, and Cam Johnson carries a $23 million expiring deal. Per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the belief around the league is that one of them is likely to be moved to create room for Watson.

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Braun averaged 12.0 points and 4.8 rebounds last season and has become the harder contract to move, likely requiring Denver to attach assets to get off it. Johnson, on an expiring deal, is the cleaner trade candidate. Aaron Gordon, owed $31 million, has also drawn the most external trade interest of any Nugget this offseason, per reports. However, moving him risks the chemistry he has built with Jokic over five seasons.