Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets Face Difficult Trade Decision to Secure Key Extension, Insider Claims

The Denver Nuggets are heading into a defining offseason, and Peyton Watson’s future may force the franchise’s toughest decision yet. With the 23-year-old wing approaching restricted free agency and Denver squeezed by an unforgiving salary cap, keeping one of its most promising young contributors could require sacrificing a proven rotation piece elsewhere on the roster.

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The urgency only intensified after Denver’s shocking first-round exit. This finish prompted Nikola Jokic to suggest that in Serbia, “we would all be fired” after a season ended that way. For a team built around a generational superstar still in his prime, complacency isn’t an option. The challenge now is finding a path to improve the roster without losing a young player the organization views as part of its future.

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The front office is preparing to make a major roster sacrifice. Contrary to rumors that Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray were on the table, ESPN insider Tim Bontemps reported that league sources believe Denver will likely trade away either starting forward Cameron Johnson or guard Christian Braun this summer.

The driving force behind this sudden trade chatter is the restricted free agency of 23-year-old rising star Peyton Watson, a highly coveted 6-foot-8 versatile wing. Watson was a revelation when both Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas were injured. He’s a logical asset with immense potential that the team wants to retain.

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The Nuggets hold the right to match any outside offer for Watson who enters unrestricted free agency.

Under NBA rules, rival teams can begin submitting offer sheets to restricted free agents once the league’s moratorium period opens, typically around July 1, and the Nuggets would then have a limited window to match any offer or risk losing Watson for nothing.

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The hurdle, though, is that keeping him alongside the current roster would push the franchise deep into punitive luxury tax territory.

Watson’s market value is projected in the range of $18–25 million annually, according to league analysts, a figure that becomes impossible to absorb without first clearing salary elsewhere.

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“The Nuggets have never been big spenders,” Bontemps noted.

General manager Ben Tenzer has publicly signaled the team’s intent, stating earlier, “He obviously grew a lot. I said it at the beginning of the season, we hope Peyton’s a Nugget for a very long time, he’s been great for us.”

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But intent and execution are two different things, given Denver’s financial constraints.

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A Western Conference scout explicitly highlighted the team’s historical financial boundaries to the insider: “They could easily just pay him and pay the tax, but we know how the Kroenkes operate. That means sending out either Johnson or Braun, and I don’t know where that lands.”

Although whispers have circulated regarding the availability of core pillars like Murray or Gordon, the realistic options have narrowed down to Johnson and Braun.

Bontemps explained that the organization must shed salary to afford an extension for Watson in the per-year range of what the starters are earning.

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That poses an interesting dilemma: who between Braun and Johnson is the likely piece to move to keep Watson?

It is worth noting that this type of roster sacrifice is not without precedent across the NBA. In the 2025 offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded starting wing Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls, a cap-clearing move designed to improve their financial flexibility heading into a critical offseason.

More broadly, the NBA’s increasingly punishing luxury tax structure has forced several contenders to deal rotation players in recent years to manage salary obligations and retain young talent.

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Denver’s situation, however, is particularly striking because it has historically been one of the league’s more conservative spenders.

Different dilemmas impact Nuggets’ plans for Nikola Jokic’s future

The dilemma facing Denver is rooted in underwhelming on-court production with expensive contract structures. Christian Braun is coming off a highly frustrating, injury-plagued season where he appeared in only 44 regular-season games, averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

The timing of his regression is brutal, as the five-year, $125 million contract extension he signed at the start of the 2025-26 season is officially set to kick in next season. Notably, the Nuggets had chosen to extend Braun just weeks before declining to offer Watson a similar deal, a sequencing decision that now defines their entire offseason strategy.

Paying an average of $25 million per year to a guard who struggled to finish at the rim and shot just 30.1% from beyond the arc, a sharp decline from 39.7% the year before, is an internal concern. That translates to an ideal salary-clearing candidate if a suitor emerges.

And there already is one, if the trade rumor mill is to be believed. Reports indicate the Chicago Bulls have engaged in preliminary trade talks with the Nuggets regarding a potential summer sign-and-trade deal involving draft capital for Braun. But again, there’s a hurdle. Trading a player on a massive, half-decade commitment following a down year remains incredibly difficult without the Nuggets attaching extra assets. Denver might not be in a position to give up more with Braun.

That, however, might make Cameron Johnson the cleaner trade-off. Along with his own underwhelming first year in Denver, where he averaged 12.2 points in 54 games, Johnson is entering the final year of his contract on an expiring $23 million deal.

Because he boasts an elite 43.0% shooting clip from the arc and possesses premium size, his contract would lure any team looking for a floor spacer.

Ultimately, moving Johnson offers general manager Ben Tenzer the cleanest path to escape the second apron. The savings from Johnson could go to Watson instead.

Regardless, sacrificing a starter is as tough a pill as getting eliminated in the first round. But as Peyton Watson’s hamstring issues sidelined him later in the season, it became clear the Nuggets sorely missed the depth he provided.

With the Lakers already circling – Watson was recently spotted at their facility at a Klutch Sports Group event, fueling speculation about a potential offer sheet this summer Denver’s clock is ticking.

Watson’s ceiling could maximize the sustainability of Jokic, Murray, and Gordon. And for that, a starter will almost certainly have to pack their bags to ensure the young wing stays put.