Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets Suffer Championship Blow After Buyout Target Khris Middleton’s Latest Decision

The buyout market just got its first plot twist. When everyone expected a Mile High reunion, Khris Middleton had other plans. He has shut the door on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. They were gearing up to add the 34-year-old veteran at Sunday’s buyout deadline, hoping his championship pedigree would bolster their title push. But looks like the star forward has decided exactly where he wants to be.

Veteran insider Marc Stein reported that Khris Middleton intends to finish the season with the Mavericks. Earlier this week, he informed Stein that he planned to stay patient and evaluate all possible opportunities before making a decision. He wanted to wait until closer to Sunday’s buyout deadline to ensure he remained eligible to join a new team for the playoffs. The approach signaled caution and control as he carefully weighed every scenario.

Well, the Denver Nuggets were among several playoff teams that showed interest in the veteran as a potential free agent. However, with the veteran’s decision, the doors remain closed. Yet, the Nuggets could chase after Middleton once he turns into an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

The Mavericks have made it clear they are willing to facilitate a buyout if Khris Middleton seeks an exit. He arrived in Dallas as part of the Washington Wizards’ blockbuster package for Anthony Davis at the NBA trade deadline. Since then, Middleton has played 7 games in a Mavs uniform, averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, showing steady production in limited time.

However, instead of chasing a 2nd NBA championship with a contender, Middleton appears settled in Dallas. He now seems focused on supporting the team’s long-term vision and mentoring reigning No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. At the same time, Middleton is currently playing on a $33.2 million contract.

Interestingly enough, Khris Middleton is also willing to play a supporting role around Cooper Flagg. The rookie is the future of the Dallas Mavericks, and the team is seemingly doing everything it can to build around him.

Khris Middleton’s mentorship role for Cooper Flagg

The 34-year-old reunited with Jason Kidd in Dallas after playing under him at the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 18. Although his All-Star prime has passed, the connection remains strong. Moreover, Kidd has spoken with Middleton about embracing a mentorship role, guiding Mavericks standout rookie Cooper Flagg as the franchise shapes its future.

“I’ve been talking to him a lot about how he can help Coop(er),” Kidd told Christian Clark of The Athletic. “He feels like he can’t help Coop. Cooper has already passed him. He’s got a good sense of humor. Just looking at his knowledge and his understanding of the game, it’s been great working with Khris.”

Now, on Saturday, the Mavericks waived 29-year-old veteran guard Tyus Jones to sign two-way guard Ryan Nembhard. With this move, Dallas now holds both flexibility and a lottery pick this summer, allowing his deal to provide optionality in Nembhard’s long-term future with the Mavericks and strengthening his place moving forward. In simple terms, by adding Nembhard, Dallas is securing Cooper Flagg’s future.

So, Khris Middleton is staying, turning down Denver’s title chase to invest in something bigger. The veteran star won’t join hands with Nikola Jokic. Instead, he embraces mentorship, helping Cooper Flagg to become the franchise’s cornerstone. So while contenders wait, the Mavericks quietly build their next era.