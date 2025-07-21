Nikola Jokic’s Ex-Teammate Reveals Stressful Truth as His Role in OKC’s Championship Win Emerges

Every NBA player has a defining chapter in their career. For Isaiah Hartenstein, that came during his time backing up Nikola Jokic in Denver. Fresh off an incredible season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he helped the team capture its first championship in franchise history, Hartenstein is finally getting his flowers. In his candid conversation with Paul George on Podcast P, Isaiah Hartenstein opened up about the psychological toll of backing up Nikola Jokic during his time with the Denver Nuggets — an experience he now looks back on as one of the most mentally challenging periods of his career.

Hartenstein explained that being a backup to Jokic wasn’t just physically demanding; it was mentally tough to catch up in ways that fans rarely see. Despite playing limited minutes, often around ten per game, he felt an unrelenting pressure to measure up to the incredibly high standard Jokic set every night. No matter how well he played in his brief stints, it was never going to compare to what Jokic brought to the floor. That kind of comparison, as he burst out in his, weighed heavily on him. The experience in Denver forced Hartenstein to take a hard look at his mental game.

It was during that time, he revealed, “The only time I really did that was probably my time in Denver. For me, for most of the guys that were backups to Jolic, that might be like one of the hardest jobs to do. I mean, you’re playing, you’re playing ten minutes, and don’t matter what you’re doing in your minutes. You’re not right doing what Jokic is doing. And that probably was the hardest time for me, where after that, I started really working on the mental game.” That shift in mindset proved pivotal. After leaving Denver, he joined the Clippers and found a renewed sense of confidence and balance in his game.

Picking from the mental game part: “And after that, it kind of just went like I was good. I mean, went to the Clippers after that, and it was straight after that. But just Denver was probably the only time where I’d kind of out a little bit…I think this is passing.” It’s a brutally honest admission from a player who’s seen the highs and lows of NBA life. Nikola Jokic, the reigning three-time MVP and widely considered one of the best players in the world, casts a massive shadow.

via Imago Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.

As Hartenstein tells it, the mental toll of trying to live up to that standard, even for just a few minutes a night, took real work to overcome. That turning point came after leaving the Denver Nuggets. A short stint with the Clippers gave him more stability. Eventually, a breakout campaign with the New York Knicks cemented his status as one of the league’s most underrated bigs, setting the stage for what would become a championship run with the OKC Thunder.

Nikola Jokic’s Imprint on Hartenstein’s Game

Fast forward to 2025, and Hartenstein’s contributions to Oklahoma City’s title-winning season are impossible to ignore. His impact wasn’t just physical; it was cerebral, a clear evolution in how he sees the game. And for that, he credits Nikola Jokic. Hartenstein explained while he always considered himself a capable passer, watching Jokic up close taught him the finer points of manipulating defenses. He described how Jokic uses subtle tricks, like looking off defenders with his eyes to create passing angles and opportunities that others might not even see.

More than just technique, it was Jokic’s overall feel for the game that left a lasting impression. Hartenstein praised Jokic’s basketball IQ, calling it “off the charts,” and even likened him to a coach on the floor. Whether directing teammates, calling out plays, or recognizing defensive schemes in real-time, Jokic’s ability to orchestrate the game stood out to Hartenstein. Not just in practice, but also in playoff battles against him later on.

In short, playing alongside Jokic gave Hartenstein a new lens through which to view the game. One that has helped him mature into a more intelligent, instinctual player and a key part of the Thunder’s championship roster. That’s not praise tossed around lightly for Hartenstein, now an $87 million man and key starter for a title team. Jokic left a lasting impression not just as an opponent, but as a mentor in disguise. Every touch, pass, and read Jokic made while Hartenstein sat and watched became a masterclass.

When OKC needed composure, toughness, and decision-making in the playoffs, Hartenstein delivered. His Game 7 performance with 9 rebounds, 7 points, and 4 assists against Indiana in the Finals wasn’t flashy, but it was essential. The footwork, the reads, the poise, you could see the Jokic imprint in his game.