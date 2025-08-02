Nikola Jokic’s Ex-Teammate’s Pregnant Wife Shares Update on Baby’s Condition After Life-Threatening Attack

It was a sunny, picture-perfect day on the shores of Puerto Rico. You’re relaxing by the water, sipping on fresh juice, soaking in the warmth, smiling at the little kicks in your belly. Everything feels calm, safe—almost too perfect. Then suddenly, like something out of a thriller, a shark attacks. Unbelievable, right? But that’s exactly what happened to former Nuggets star Danilo Gallinari’s pregnant wife.

Danilo Gallinari—yes, the guy who played alongside Nikola Jokic in Denver—is now with the Vaqueros de Bayamon down in Puerto Rico. Drafted by the Knicks back in 2008, he’s bounced around the league with stops in L.A., OKC, Atlanta, D.C., Detroit, and even Milwaukee. His last NBA run was in the 2023–24 season. Gallinari tied the knot with Italian sports journalist Eleonora Boi in July 2022, and they’ve got two little ones—with a third baby on the way.

Boi broke the news on Instagram with a mix of humor and raw honesty. Posting a goofy photo from her hospital bed, she captioned it, “Little mermaid from Sardinia 1 Baby tiburón de Puerto Rico 0.” Then she opened up about how terrifying it really was: “It was the worst day of my life, maybe my grandmother Nella was right when she said ‘on the seas you traitors.’” She explained that she never expected to be attacked by a shark—especially not “near the shore and on a super crowded beach.” But thankfully, both she and the baby are okay. “I was rushed to the rescue and the surgery to fix my poor bruised leg went well.”

She’s now focusing on healing, both physically and emotionally, writing, “Now I just have to recover from the great scare and try to forgive the great friend who betrayed me. Shark will be hearing from my legals soon.” Despite missing the Bad Bunny concert she had tickets for, she managed to stay lighthearted: “Don’t be deceived, it’s only for a little.” Boi also took a moment to thank everyone who reached out: “Thank you all for the great love and thank you for worrying about us with a message or a prayer❤️.” And of course, she showed love to Gallinari too, saying, “I thank my husband who despite being married to Fantozzi-Boi he gave me all his love and courage.”

The shark attack made headlines on July 31, when Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) confirmed the incident—but didn’t name the victim right away. A little later, Carolina Police Commissioner Captain Rubén Moyeno told El Nuevo Día that the woman bitten was Danilo Gallinari’s wife. She had an open wound on her thigh but, thankfully, was in stable condition. Boi was quickly taken to the Medical Center in Río Piedras for treatment. Local authorities have launched an investigation into what exactly happened at the beach that day.

Gallinari vs Jokic: Different styles, same passion

When you look at Danilo Gallinari and Nikola Jokić, you’re comparing two completely different arcs that once briefly crossed in Denver. Gallinari was the guy the Nuggets leaned on during their rebuild—a smooth-shooting forward who led the team in scoring and helped steady the ship through rough seasons. Jokić, on the other hand, was the wildcard second-round pick who turned into the franchise’s greatest player. They played 11 playoff games together, with Gallinari starting 7 of them and Jokic all 11. Gallo averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and shot 36% from deep, while Jokic put up a dominant 22.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, shooting 53% from the field.

Gallinari once said about Jokic, “It [his chemistry with Jokic] was getting better year by year and game by game. He’s a guy who knows how to play basketball and he has a very high IQ. It was easy to play with him. He was growing and growing and getting better and better. He was making my life easier too.” That chemistry was real. But while Gallinari played a “bridge” role during Denver’s transitional years, Jokić became the centerpiece that brought a title home. Jokic’s resume speaks for itself: 3-time MVP, 2023 NBA Champion, Finals MVP, 7-time All-Star, and 7-time All-NBA selection. Gallinari, though never an All-Star, was no slouch—finishing third all-time in Nuggets history for both 3-pointers made (535) and attempted (1,463), while ranking sixth in free throw percentage (86.4%).

Career-wise, the numbers paint an even clearer contrast. Gallinari has played 16 seasons across eight teams, holding a 396-381 regular season record and a 21-30 playoff record. Jokić, with 10 seasons all in Denver, has a 452-293 regular season record, a 51-43 playoff record, and led the Nuggets to the 2023 title. Gallinari was never able to get past the first round with Denver, and his absence in the 2013 playoffs—where he was the second-leading scorer—was a “what if” moment for the franchise. But make no mistake, both played key roles in their respective eras. Gallo helped lay the foundation; Jokic built the palace.