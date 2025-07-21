Nikola Jokic’s Family Rivalry Goes Public After Daring Stunt in China Tour

Clouds don’t ask the sky for permission before floating. That’s how Nikola Jokic rose—quietly, stubbornly, beautifully. While older brothers Strahinja and Nemanja flexed fire, the youngest Jokic carried a storm wrapped in calm. Papa Branislav tried everything to keep him off the saddle and onto the court. Years later, that bet delivered a three-time MVP. People once called him lazy. They still mumble. But now? Nikola is as fast as a train.

At the moment, the Joker is in China to promote China’s $10.48 billion company 361 Degrees. He partnered with them in 2023 for those kicks he wears with pride on the court. However, the business adventure, miles away from Denver or Serbia, isn’t the only thing Jokic is enjoying. From savoring Peking Duck to racing against a bullet train, Jokic is having a summer of a lifetime. Wait… racing against a bullet train? What?

Who needs Summer League when Nikola Jokic is out here racing like he’s late to a stable wedding? While Kon Knueppel and the Hornets lifted the Vegas crown, Jokic stole the internet with his gallop across China. Some said Flash. Others said Mr. Bean. Maybe Superman had him fired up. Either way, Jokic ran like he had something to prove. And maybe, just maybe, he’s coming for a different kind of trophy next summer.

Superpowers? Jokic has plenty. But six-pack abs and spandex charisma were never part of his loadout. Still, he carried the Nuggets through injury storms like a giant pulling a wagon uphill. Shai may have snatched the MVP, but Jokic’s grind had its own kind of glory. Even when the squad felt more bench than beast, he stood tall. Or trotted fast. Whatever the pace, Jokic always finds a way to turn heads.

A unique gift welcomed the Denver Nuggets superstar when he landed in China last Thursday. Specifically, the artist sculpted a horse head using sneakers for the muzzle and shoelaces for the mane. And just like that, the famously poker-faced Jokic let slip a rare smile, as if the absurd beauty of it all tugged at something deep, maybe even childlike. But by Sunday, the 30-year-old was out in a court exposing competition and rivalry that runs deep in the Jokic household.

Nikola Jokic exposed his family rivalry with his brother, Nemanja

A Jokic vs Jokic showdown turned heads in China as Nikola Jokic went against his older brother Nemanja, a former basketball player. The 40-year-old ex-hooper tried his best to caution the Joker about the three-pointers, but hey, “That’s my sweet spot,” he warned back with a sly smile on his face. And well, to say both Jokic brothers are pros beyond the three-point line would be an understatement. Nikola had two swish moves, and as he missed one, he said, “I’m being easy on him.” Bold!

Surely, the ‘little one’ gave his big bro a hard time on the court. But then, can you truly blame the new king of triple-doubles (Russell Westbrook wouldn’t mind!) for being so perfect with his moves? No! And to be honest, Nemanja wasn’t anything less than the Joker. In fact, he deflected Nikola’s step-back shot and hit a solid three-pointer right after.

Turns out, Jokic races trains, drains threes, and breaks into smiles—all in one trip. From sculpted horse heads to sibling shootouts, China became his playground. He served Peking Duck with a side of dominance. And while Summer League crowned its heroes, the real blockbuster rolled through in sneakers. Somewhere between laughter and legend, Nikola Jokic just made the offseason his own.